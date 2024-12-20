PLEXCONCIL welcomes exhibitors and visitors to ARABPLAST 2025

Vikram Bhadauria, chairman of PLEXCONCIL

The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL) is proud to announce its participation in ARABPLAST 2025, scheduled to take place from January 7 to 9, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, PLEXCONCIL will lead one of its largest delegations yet, comprising 125+ exporters, a 70 per cent increase from the previous edition.

Representing India’s growing dominance in the plastics sector, the delegation will be part of the India Pavilion, set to showcase India’s expertise and capabilities in the global plastics market. ARABPLAST 2025, marking its 17th edition, is the premier international exhibition for the plastics, petrochemicals, and rubber industries in the Middle East. As a strategic platform, it attracts industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore new business opportunities, forging collaborations that shape the future of these sectors. The Middle East, particularly the UAE, holds a special place in India's export strategy, with the UAE being India's third-largest export destination for plastics.

Vikram Bhadauria, chairman of PLEXCONCIL, highlighted the importance of the Middle East in India’s export outreach, stating, "PLEXCONCIL has been at the forefront of organising India Pavilions at major global trade events, and this year’s participation at ARABPLAST, with a record number of exhibitors, underscores the region’s growing importance in our export strategy." PLEXCONCIL’s research points to a significant $5 billion export potential for Indian plastics to the UAE alone, with strong growth prospects in product categories such as consumer goods, medical items, packaging, plastic films, and pipes. "The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has paved the way for deeper economic collaboration, offering new avenues for Indian plastics exports,” added Sribash Dasmohapatra, executive director, PLEXCONCIL.

Aligned with the objectives of the Indian government’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, PLEXCONCIL aims to assist Indian exporters in tapping into the Middle East market. India’s participation in ARABPLAST 2025 is a key element in fostering stronger trade ties with the UAE and the broader GCC region. The event serves as a launchpad for Indian companies looking to expand their presence not only in the UAE but across the entire Middle Eastern market.