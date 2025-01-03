PLEXCONCIL highlights growing India-UAE trade; leads delegation to ARABPLAST 2025

The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL) is excited to spotlight the expanding trade relationship between India and the UAE, reinforcing the UAE’s critical role as both a key trading partner and a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa. This flourishing partnership demonstrates India’s growing influence in the global plastics market.

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing India’s global footprint, PLEXCONCIL will lead a delegation of over 125 Indian exporters to ARABPLAST 2025, taking place from January 7 to 9, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This 17th edition of the premier international exhibition for the plastics, petrochemicals, and rubber industries serves as a vital platform for industry leaders and innovators to collaborate, network, and explore emerging opportunities.

India’s trade ties with the UAE have grown into a cornerstone of its global economic partnerships, with the UAE emerging as India’s second-largest destination for plastic exports and its third-largest overall trading partner. These robust bilateral relations have fueled economic growth and fostered collaboration across various industries, strengthening the foundation of their trade framework. At ARABPLAST 2025, the India Pavilion will spotlight the nation’s expertise in the plastics sector, showcasing high-potential export categories such as medical goods, packaging materials, films, pipes, and consumer products. According to PLEXCONCIL’s research, the UAE presents a $5 billion export opportunity for Indian plastics, highlighting the importance of participating in such prestigious global platforms.

"The Middle East, with the UAE at its core, is a focal point of India’s export strategy," said Vikram Bhadauria, chairman of PLEXCONCIL. "The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is opening new doors for Indian exporters, and we are confident that our presence at ARABPLAST 2025 will further strengthen our ties with the UAE and broader GCC and African markets."