Pizuna Linens: Unveils sleep science to help Americans sleep cooler and wake up refreshed

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 11:46 AM

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans struggle with sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Restless nights leave you feeling exhausted and can negatively impact your overall health. Pizuna Linens, a leading global e-commerce brand, understands this struggle. They leverage sleep science to create luxurious sheets designed to help Americans achieve a cooler, more comfortable sleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Science-backed comfort for a better night's sleep

Pizuna Linens meticulously analyses real user data on sleep cycles, temperature preferences, and pressure points to design each product. Considering a JABFM-published clinical review indicating nearly half of Americans (41%) experience night sweats, Pizuna Linens prioritizes innovative fabric technologies.

Breathable luxury: Fabrics engineered for comfort

Their unique Fine Yarn Technique and specialized mercerization process result in exceptionally soft, strong, and moisture-wicking long-staple cotton. This translates to a cooler, more comfortable sleep by effectively regulating body temperature and eliminating night sweats. Pizuna dispels the myth of high thread count equating to scratchy sheets by using luxuriously soft and absorbent yarns.

Their single-dent sateen weave creates a luxuriously soft fabric with a subtle sheen, ideal for keeping you cool throughout the night.

Natural colours foster a tranquil oasis

Pizuna Linens offers nature-inspired colours that promote a sense of calm, creating a serene atmosphere conducive to sleep.

Rohan Dalmia, communication and brand manager with Pizuna Linens, states: "At Pizuna, we leverage scientific insights to develop products that demonstrably improve sleep quality, not just comfort. This data-driven approach is coupled with an unwavering commitment to luxury. Pizuna sheets elevate your sleep experience through a fusion of science and pure cotton comfort."

Pizuna's journey to better sleep for Americans

By 2017, a significant gap in the luxury bedding market was felt globally. With limited options in high-quality, scientifically designed cotton sheets available, Pizuna seized this opportunity by launching their products on Amazon, capitalizing on the platform's opening to third-party sellers. The positive reception from American consumers, reflected in category-leading reviews, fueled Pizuna's passion for sleep science and product development. This dedication led them to expand their offerings of luxury cotton bedsheet collection in 20 countries, with sizes specifically tailored to the regional markets while maintaining American quality standards. Pizuna remains committed to empowering consumers to achieve optimal sleep and well-being through innovative, science-backed solutions.

The science of luxury sleep with Pizuna Linens

Pizuna Linens offers a comprehensive range of sheets in vivid colours, along with their recently launched Memory Foam Pillow. This year new launches of additional sleep products backed by rigorous research and development is expected.