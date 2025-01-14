Pioneering a rail sector graduate programme at Keolis MHI sets new standards for Emiratisation

Keolis MHI, the region’s leading rail management organisation, proudly announces the successful completion of its Graduate Training Programme, the first of its kind in the region for the rail sector. The programme marks a significant milestone in the development of Emirati talent. The company recently held a special ceremony to celebrate the graduation of the first batch of participants who have successfully completed an intensive training regimen, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the dynamic field of rail management.

The programme, which spans 12 to 24 months, is designed to nurture young talent and provide opportunities in the rapidly evolving rail industry. Graduates undergo comprehensive theoretical and practical training, gaining hands-on experience in various aspects of rail operations, engineering, and management. For instance, participants rotate through multiple departments within their field of expertise. For example, an Engineering & Maintenance trainee graduate will transition through departments including Rolling Stock, Signalling & Systems, Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing Services, Power Systems, Track & Infrastructure, Logistics Support, and Engineering. They will also gain valuable insights with our Innovation team and learn how to safely move over 800,000 people per day across the world’s most iconic Metro system. This rotational approach ensures a well-rounded understanding of their profession.

Amal Abdullateef, Chief People Officer at Keolis MHI, commented: “Our Graduate Training Programme represents a significant investment in the future of rail management. By providing fresh graduates with specialised training and real-world experience, we are developing their individual careers and cultivating the next generation of leaders in our industry. This programme emphasises Keolis MHI’s commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.” Keolis MHI’s programme is a testament to its commitment to Emiratisation and the development of local talent. With a target to graduate five individuals by 2025, the programme has successfully produced three graduates since its inception in 2023. Abdullah Almarzooqi, a recent graduate now working in the engineering and maintenance department, serves as a prime example of the programme’s effectiveness in empowering young Emirati talent. Keolis MHI’s Graduate Training Programme is part of a broader initiative to support Emiratisation and develop a skilled workforce in the UAE. The company has demonstrated its commitment to this goal by exceeding its Emiratisation targets and offering various internal programmes to enhance the skills and careers of its Emirati employees since its inception in 2021.

As the programme continues to run annually, Keolis MHI remains dedicated to the development of local talent through its Graduate Training Programme and reaffirms its commitment to training the future leaders of the rail sector. This initiative benefits the graduates by laying the groundwork for the robust and sustainable overall growth of the UAE’s transportation landscape.