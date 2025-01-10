PIOCCI leaders recognised with prestigious award for their global contributions

Ramesh Ramakrishnan

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), India’s highest honour for overseas Indians, celebrates outstanding contributions by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and organisations established by them. Conferred by the President of India during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the award acknowledges the remarkable achievements of the Indian diaspora and fosters stronger ties between India and its global community.

The PIO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PIOCCI) has consistently distinguished itself on the global stage, as demonstrated by its board members being honoured with the PBSA in both the 2023 and 2025 editions. This recognition underscores PIOCCI’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in building bridges between India and the international community.

In 2023, Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Limited, was honoured with the PBSA for his significant contributions to the Indian diaspora. A UAE-based business leader and philanthropist, Balachandran has been instrumental in advancing education and healthcare initiatives. In 2025, Ramesh Ramakrishnan, chairman of Transworld Group, received the PBSA. As a visionary leader in the shipping and logistics industry, Ramakrishnan has transformed Transworld Group into a global powerhouse, setting new standards in innovation and sustainable practices. These accolades highlight PIOCCI’s instrumental role in fostering excellence among Indian-origin entrepreneurs and promoting their global impact. By driving collaboration and economic growth, PIOCCI continues to inspire the diaspora to make meaningful contributions to the global community.

The recognition of its board members with India’s highest honour is a testament to PIOCCI’s dedication to celebrating and nurturing the achievements of the Indian diaspora, while encouraging others to follow their trailblazing path.