Pidilite Industries partners with Grupo Puma to unveil cutting-edge tile solutions in the Middle East

The launch took place at Taj Dubai on April 30, with prominent consultants, fit-out companies, contractors, and key channel partners in attendance

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 4:29 PM

Pidilite Industries Limited, a 65-year-old Indian multinational company, has partnered with Grupo Puma of Spain, a 42-year-old company known for being one of the largest ‘Tile Adhesive & Mortar’ companies in Spain. Together, they have introduced a wide array of state-of-the-art tile adhesives and grout solutions under the brands Pegoland and Morcem in the UAE and other Middle Eastern markets. These innovative products offer comprehensive end-to-end solutions for various tiling applications.

The launch took place at Taj Dubai on April 30, with prominent consultants, fit-out companies, contractors, and key channel partners in attendance. The response to the launch has been highly positive and encouraging. Sanjay Bahadur, chief strategy and business development officer at Pidilite Industries Limited India, along with Jose Lopez, export director at Grupo Puma of Spain, and Yogesh Anand, chief business officer for international operations at Pidilite Industries Limited in India, were in attendance at the event.


The Pidilite Puma team is now prepared to formally introduce these superior products to the market and collaborate closely with our partners to ensure their resounding success.


