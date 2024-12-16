Physioveda launches home physiotherapy and nursing services for the elderly in Dubai

Physioveda Medical Center has elevated the standards of personalised healthcare by introducing comprehensive home physiotherapy and nursing services tailored specifically for the elderly in Dubai.

With a mission to make quality healthcare more accessible, efficient, and convenient for seniors, Physioveda brings professional medical care right to the doorstep. Amit Saraswat, founder of Physioveda Medical Center and a renowned figure in the healthcare sector, highlighted the significance of this initiative: "Our aim is to bring healthcare to your home, ensuring that elderly patients can receive the care they need without compromising on their comfort or convenience."

The centre's offerings include a wide range of home-based healthcare services, such as physiotherapy and nursing, designed to meet the unique needs of elderly patients. Licensed physiotherapists at Physioveda create personalised treatment plans addressing various health concerns, including mobility issues, chronic pain, and post-surgical recovery.

The nursing services provide 24/7 professional medical care, covering essential needs such as wound management, chronic disease support, palliative care, maternal and newborn care, and elderly assistance. These services not only ensure compassionate care but also alleviate the burdens of caregiving for families. "Our mission goes beyond just providing treatment," said Saraswat. "We aim to empower families to offer better care for their loved ones by combining advanced technology with evidence-based practices to achieve superior outcomes." Physiotherapy plays a critical role in restoring mobility, managing pain, and enhancing the overall quality of life. Physioveda’s specialised physiotherapists are adept at handling post-surgical rehabilitation, pain management, neurological rehabilitation, pediatric physiotherapy, and elderly care. The nursing services offered by Physioveda are equally comprehensive, ensuring patients receive professional, compassionate care in the comfort of their homes. By focusing on improving the quality of life for elderly patients and reducing the strain on caregivers, Physioveda’s innovative services are setting a new benchmark for in-home healthcare.

For more information about Physioveda Medical Center’s home physiotherapy and nursing services, click here or call 800 8332.