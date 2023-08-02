Pastor Alph Lukau visits the Abrahamic Family House in UAE and lauds the leaders for their vision

By Namrata Thakkar Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 1:57 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 2:11 PM

Pastor Alph Lukau, renowned spiritual leader and founder of Alleluia Ministries International, recently visited the Abrahamic Family House in the UAE, expressing his admiration for the forward-thinking vision of the UAE's leaders. His visit to the Abrahamic Family House, which encompasses a mosque, a church, and a synagogue, was a testament to the UAE's commitment to promoting tolerance, peaceful co-existence, and interfaith harmony.

In today's polarised world, Pastor Alph Lukau commends the UAE's leadership for their bold and transformative vision embodied in the Abrahamic Family House, which includes three houses of worship for three separate religions — Islam, Christianity and Judaism, in one complex. The UAE is setting a powerful example of inclusivity and mutual understanding.

The Abrahamic Family House reflects the UAE's commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue. It serves as a living embodiment of the values shared by the three religions, promoting mutual respect and understanding among people of different faiths.

Speaking about his visit in his service which was attended by thousands from across the globe, Pastor Alph Lukau stated, "I am deeply inspired by the vision of the UAE's leaders in creating the Abrahamic Family House. This initiative showcases the power of coexistence and paves the way for a more harmonious world. The UAE is proving to be a global leader in promoting interfaith dialogue and acceptance."

The establishment of the Abrahamic Family House aligns with faith based entrepreneur Pastor Alph Lukau's own mission to foster unity and harmony among people from diverse backgrounds. Through his ministry, he has been a vocal advocate for tolerance and understanding, encouraging people to come together and embrace their shared humanity.

Pastor Alph Lukau is a respected spiritual leader and founder of Alleluia Ministries International. With a mission to transform lives and bring healing to individuals and communities across the globe, Pastor Alph Lukau has been at the forefront of championing peace, unity, and interfaith dialogue.

— Namrata Thakkar is a writer at mumy.co.uk.