Park Group to unveil Park Beach Residence 2

Following the successful launch of Park Beach Residence 1 in June, Park Group is gearing up to unveil Park Beach Residence 2, another premium development on Al Marjan Island that promises to elevate luxury living even further. With its prime location, cutting-edge amenities, and innovative payment plans, Park Beach Residence 2 is set to attract both buyers and investors seeking an upscale living experience.

Muhammad Asif Jabbar, group CEO of Park Group, expressed optimism for the new project, stating: “We are confident that our customers will embrace Park Beach Residence 2 just as enthusiastically as they did for the first phase.”

Tarish Eid Al Mansoori, who attended the launch event, commended the vision behind the development. “Projects like Park Beach Residence 2 reflect Ras Al Khaimah’s growth as a premier destination for both tourism and residential living. The combination of top-tier amenities and a prime location offers tremendous potential for both residents and investors,” he said.

Adding to the excitement, Major General Abdulla Khadem Suroor praised the foresight of Park Group’s leadership. “Developments like Park Beach Residence 2 showcase the forward-thinking approach that is propelling Al Marjan Island into the future. These projects not only enhance the real estate market but also contribute to the broader economic growth of the region.”

Amir Nisar, director and partner at Park Group, shared his enthusiasm for the project, remarking, “We are incredibly excited about Park Beach Residence 2. Our goal is to continually push the boundaries of luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah, and this development exemplifies that ambition. Each one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment will include its own private plunge pool, offering an elevated lifestyle experience. Moreover, the location, right behind The Address, is even more coveted than the first phase.” Brigadier Musabih Saeed Al Ghafli also lauded the rapid development of Ras Al Khaimah, which aligns with Park Group’s vision. “It is inspiring to see Ras Al Khaimah evolve into a hub for luxury living.” He also emphasised the allure of Park Beach Residence 2, with its superior location and added amenities. Further emphasising the allure of Al Marjan Island, Asif Jabbar noted, “Al Marjan Island has been a rising tourism destination since 2005. With established hotels and the upcoming Wynn Resort, it is poised to attract a surge of holidaymakers.” He added that the island’s growing number of five-star hotels makes it a highly desirable destination. Asif Jabbar also highlighted the investment potential, stating, “Anyone who invests in Park Beach Residence 2 is sure to benefit—whether from rental income or rising property values.”

The CEO shared even more exciting news, teasing the future announcement of Park Beach Residence 3 and 4, signaling continued growth and innovation from Park Group.