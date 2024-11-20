Pantheon Development’s Dh1 Billion ‘One Central’ launch event fully booked as RAK Central takes the spotlight

Excitement is building as Pantheon Development gears up for the unveiling of its groundbreaking Dh1 billion project One Central in Ras Al Khaimah.

The exclusive launch event – scheduled for November 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena has created serious buzz, with registrations now officially closed due to overwhelming demand. This milestone project marks a significant step in the evolution of RAK Central, the emerging heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism, business, and lifestyle scene.

One Central is more than just a real estate project; it is a symbol of the emirate’s rapid ascent as the UAE’s next hotspot for investment and luxury living.

Just six minutes away from the iconic Marjan Island, home to the world’s largest Wynn Casino, the development offers a harmonious mix of luxury apartments, Grade A commercial offices, and hotel apartments – all surrounded by panoramic views of the sea, breathtaking golf course vistas, the new Wynn resort, and world-class amenities.

With convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and E11, the project offers easy connectivity and a prime location just six minutes from Marjan Island and immaculate beachfronts. This connectivity also ensures smooth travel to Dubai and beyond.

One Central boasts over twenty-five standout amenities, including an infinity rooftop pool, a sky lounge, a jogging track, private cinema, and even a dedicated dog park. With options ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, the project caters to everyone, from individuals to families, with select units boasting attached pools.

The project launch event at the Coca Cola arena has already caught the attention of thousands, with over 3,500 registrations flooding in ahead of the launch event. The immense interest underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a destination for world-class living and investment. While the buzz around the Coca-Cola Arena event has reached a fever pitch, the journey does not stop there. Starting November 22, the Sales Centre at the Pantheon Office will open its doors to welcome prospective buyers and investors. The first phase of One Central is slated for completion in Q4 2027 and will be a key component of Ras Al Khaimah's expansion, providing a unique combination of luxury, connection, and innovation.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) are already open for One Central.