Pantheon Development and Savills announce long-term partnership with Maison Elysee 3 at JVC

Pantheon Development, a leading player in Dubai’s real estate sector, has formed a strategic long-term partnership with Savills Middle East, a globally recognised property advisory firm. This collaboration represents a significant move in shaping the future of Dubai’s property market. The partnership will launch with Maison Elysee 3, a landmark residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and extend across multiple developments. Together, Pantheon and Savills are committed to driving Dubai’s real estate growth, supporting its expansion both regionally and internationally.

The partnership between Pantheon and Savills brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths. Pantheon’s proven track record in delivering high-quality residential projects on time and to high standards aligns perfectly with Savills’ global expertise and extensive advisory services. This powerful combination will enable the two companies to push forward new real estate projects that not only meet the needs of Dubai’s growing population but also set new benchmarks in design, efficiency, and value.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, founder of Pantheon Development, commented: "Pantheon’s goal has always been to provide luxury living spaces that are accessible and deliver great value. This strategic partnership with Savills not only strengthens our reach but also enhances our ability to deliver on-time and on-budget developments, as evidenced by our strong track record. With Maison Elysee 3 and over Dh2 billion in upcoming projects, we are taking our vision of premium living to new heights."

Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency at Savills Middle East, echoed this sentiment: "Partnering with Pantheon allows us to work with a developer that already has a strong reputation for delivering excellent residential projects. This collaboration enables us to leverage our global reach to ensure these projects succeed, both locally and on an international stage. The timing couldn’t be better as Dubai’s property market continues to see sustained demand."

Located in the heart of JVC, Maison Elysee 3 represents the first major milestone in the Pantheon-Savills collaboration. This project reflects both companies’ commitment to providing high-quality, accessible housing to Dubai’s growing population. With over 25,000 new residents arriving in the first quarter of 2024 alone, there is an increasing need for thoughtfully designed living spaces.

Spanning 45,000 sq m and offering 377 modern residential units, Maison Elysee 3 merges functionality with style. The development is aimed at a wide range of investors, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors seeking high rental yields in one of Dubai’s most promising areas. The project also incorporates smart home technology, branded appliances, and a 5-year warranty, ensuring long-term value for buyers.

This is only the beginning of the Pantheon-Savills partnership. Both companies working together to enhance Dubai’s property market, starting with JVC and expanding across other prime locations.

JVC: A prime location for joint growth

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has emerged as one of Dubai’s most desirable investment and residential destinations, and Maison Elysee 3 is set to raise the bar even further. Thanks to its strategic location between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, JVC offers excellent access to key areas such as Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai. Upcoming infrastructure enhancements, including the Dubai Metro 2029 expansion and additional road networks, will further elevate JVC’s connectivity and appeal. Dubai’s real estate growth story Dubai’s real estate market continues to flourish, driven by its strategic position as a global business and tourism hub, attracting a growing population and international investors alike. The city’s ambitious urban development plans, improved infrastructure, and investor-friendly regulations have strengthened its reputation as a prime destination for real estate investments. Pantheon’s partnership with Savills positions both companies to take full advantage of this market momentum. With Maison Elysee 3 marking the first of several planned projects, Pantheon and Savills are ready to contribute to Dubai’s next phase of urban expansion. Investors are well-placed to benefit from price appreciation and attractive rental yields as demand for well-designed homes continues to grow. Cummings added: "Maison Elysee 3 is only the beginning of our collaboration with Pantheon. We are excited to continue working together on future projects, not just in JVC but also in areas like Dubai South. The demand for quality residential developments remains high, and we are confident our partnership will deliver exceptional results."

