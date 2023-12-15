Panasonic Holding Corporation showcases innovative solutions at COP28, paving the way for a sustainable future

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 12:55 PM

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PHD), which is a parent company of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE, global leader in cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions, announced its participation at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Dubai at the Expo 2020 site from November 30 to December 12. In line with its commitment to addressing the climate crisis and fostering a greener world, PHD showcased a range of ground-breaking technologies at the Japan Pavilion that are set to revolutionise the renewable energy landscape.

The event also featured a panel discussion where Yuki Kusumi, group CEO, and Hirotoshi Uehara, executive officer in charge of quality and environment and CS of Panasonic Operational Excellence Co., Ltd, highlighted the brand’s commitment to a green and sustainable future.

Yuki Kusumi, speaking at the ‘Tech for Transition’ panel discussion highlighted that Japan, India and the UAE respectively holding G-7 presidency, G-20 presidency and COP28 presidency, will work together to convey the message about the importance of not only improving ambition but also developing and disseminating advanced technologies to achieve net zero.

He emphasised the necessity to create an environment for technology to be properly evaluated, and new rules such as avoided emissions to be formed, in order to implement innovation. To establish international rules, discussions involving various stakeholders such as governments, private companies, and international organisations are crucial.

Joining the session on ‘Appropriate assessment of the avoided emissions towards net zero’, executive director Hirotoshi Uehara informed about gaining a common understanding on the value of recognising avoided emissions under the presidency of Japan and the challenges for future implementation following the guidelines on the amount of reduction contribution released by World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

He spoke about the need to gain international understanding of avoided emissions to a net-zero society, it is necessary to disseminate the disclosure of reduction contribution not only in the advanced electrical and electronics field but also in other industries, and to standardise calculation methods within the same industry so that they can be used as one of the corporate evaluation criteria in financial institutions.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation at COP28:

PHD unveiled its latest advancements in clean energy, focusing on four key areas:

Perovskite Solar Cells Technology: Innovative perovskite solar cells represent a significant breakthrough in solar energy technology. These panels boast higher efficiency and lower manufacturing costs, making clean energy more accessible to a broader range of consumers. By harnessing the power of the sun, Panasonic is taking a crucial step towards reducing carbon emissions and building a sustainable future.

Green Hydrogen Production Device: Green hydrogen production device uses renewable energy sources to efficiently generate green hydrogen. By producing hydrogen with minimal environmental impact, this technology supports the transition to clean energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It is a vital component in the journey towards a hydrogen-powered economy.

Pure Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Generator: As a pioneer in fuel-cell technology, introducing a pure hydrogen fuel-cell generator that produces clean and reliable electricity. This generator is designed for a variety of applications, from residential to industrial use, and will play a key role in reducing dependence on fossil fuels and mitigating the climate crisis.

Energy Management System (DERMS): Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is a comprehensive solution for optimising and managing distributed energy resources. By efficiently integrating renewable energy sources, energy storage, and smart grids, DERMS empowers consumers to reduce their carbon footprint and make environmentally conscious energy choices.

"Panasonic Group is fully committed to its long-term environmental vision, Panasonic GREEN IMPACT, which drives our pursuit of environmentally sustainable innovation and reduced CO2 emissions. At COP28, the showcase of our latest technologies not only promises cutting-edge solutions but also aligns with our vision for a more sustainable future," commented Hiroyuki Shibutani, managing director, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE.

In line with its commitment to the environment, Panasonic has developed AI Econavi, which efficiently cuts energy waste by adapting to usage patterns and using power-efficient, inverter-controlled motors. This technology also assesses clothing and conditions to minimise water usage without compromising washing performance. Using the washing machine alone conserves water.

Food wastage can be minimised now with technologies in refrigerators such as Nutri Tafreez keeping food fresh and nutritious longer as well as advanced kitchen appliances such as juicers with maximum juice extraction capability.

Panasonic has also introduced its latest modular personal care system ‘Multishape’ which enables people to shop minimally and buy only what they need.

The brand aims to reduce environmental impact and support the global transition to sustainability, and empower individuals and businesses to take meaningful steps toward a cleaner and more sustainable world.

PHD's participation in COP28 demonstrates its dedication to fostering sustainable innovation and addressing the urgent environmental challenges the world faces today. Through its latest advancements in clean energy and commitment to our long-term environmental vision Panasonic GREEN IMPACT, Panasonic Group is poised to play a vital role in shaping a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

Visit: www.panasonic.com