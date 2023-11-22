Panadol ground-breaking 'Art of Release' AI Activation comes to a close

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 5:48 PM

Panadol’s innovative 'Art of Release' activation came to a close on October 22, following days of remarkable generative AI experiences and a stunning community response. The immersive experience at VOX, Mall of the Emirates and JBR, The Walk, offered a glimpse into how brands can use technology to craft truly heartfelt moments.

In a world where pain can often feel isolating, the ‘Art of Release' brought an artistic touch to the moment when pain begins to fade. Participants expressed their emotions through words, and generative AI helped transform these expressions into custom images, creating a personalised masterpiece of their journey to relief.

Besides attracting over 1,000 visitors, the activation also picked up extensive coverage through radio and morning television shows. Engaging competitions and insightful interviews piqued the audience's curiosity, amplifying the event's impact. The campaign was amplified through social media and digital campaigns by collaborating with well-known influencers and partnerships with popular magazines further solidified the campaign, reaching significantly high number of people across the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar.

Kannan Sivasankaran, general manager, Haleon, said: “We believe in the power of technology to enhance the human experience, and 'Art of Release' is a testament to that belief, and we plan to continue using the power of AI to enhance our communication with the consumers."

Panadol's 'Art of Release' activation was a transformative experience and is a strong example of the exciting possibilities of AI in shaping the future of pain relief.

