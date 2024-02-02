Pamper your loved ones this Valentine's Day with Urban Company's exclusive spa and salon specials

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM

As Valentine's Day approaches, it's time to think outside the traditional box of chocolates and flowers. In a time when experiences are more valued than ever, gifting a relaxing spa or salon service is thoughtful and unique. Urban Company, the UAE's leading home services app, invites you to celebrate love in a unique and relaxing way with their exclusive Valentine's Day sale, running from February 6-15, 2024.

Follow us on







This year, make your Valentine’s Day more relaxing and delightful than ever by treating yourself and your loved ones to luxurious home salons and spa experiences. Whether it's for your significant other, a dear friend, or even as a treat for yourself, an hour of pampering is the perfect way to express love and appreciation.

So, why wait? Make this Valentine's Day memorable with the gift of relaxation and pampering, courtesy of Urban Company – your partner in home-based luxury.

What's on Offer?

● Valentine's Packages: Choose from a variety of specially curated Valentine's packages. Options include 'Head-to-toe-pampering', 'Gift your galentine/Valentine', 'couples massage', and the ever-so-relaxing 'hot stone massage'. Each package is designed to provide a complete and luxurious pampering experience.

● Up to 20 per cent off: Enjoy significant savings with up to 20 per cent off on various home salon and spa services, including the mani-pedi, haircut, head and body massages and many more. This special offer is available for both men and women, ensuring everyone gets a chance to indulge.

● Convenience at your doorstep: All services are available as home services, which can be easily booked via the Urban Company website or app. Enjoy the comfort and privacy of your home while experienced professionals bring the magic of a spa to you.

How to Avail?

It's simple! Visit www.urbancompany.com or download the Urban Company app on the phone, and choose the service or package you desire. Hurry and book your appointments in advance to beat the Valentine’s Day rush.