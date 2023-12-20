Ourshopee.com announces sponsorship for season 2 of Meteora World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi: A fusion of sports and music extravaganza

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 4:50 PM

Ourshopee.com, a prominent online shopping platform, is delighted to announce its continued sponsorship of the Meteora World Tennis League (WTL) for Season 2, taking place from December 21 to 24 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Ourshopee.com, a proud sponsor in the inaugural season, is thrilled to be part of this extraordinary event, blending world-class tennis with performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry.

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, the WTL is set to host the next three seasons on Yas Island. This partnership underscores the commitment to creating a global sports and entertainment spectacle.

Rajesh Banga, chairman of the WTL, expressed his excitement about bringing "The Greatest Show On Court" to Yas Island and commended Ourshopee.com's dedication to supporting such prestigious events.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Ourshopee.com, a company that shares our passion for excellence and innovation. Their support has been integral to the success of the World Tennis League," said Banga.

Ourshopee.com's association with the WTL aligns seamlessly with the tournament's vision of showcasing top-tier talent. With players like ATP No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 10 Taylor Fritz, rising star Casper Ruud, and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Season 2 promises to deliver an exhilarating display of tennis prowess.

" We take great pride in our association with an event that not only showcases the pinnacle of tennis excellence but also provides a distinctive fusion of sports and entertainment, embodying the spirit of innovation and excitement.," stated Dr Shanith Mangalat, CEO and chairman at Ourshopee.com.

Adding to the excitement, each day of the event will feature performances by some of the music industry's biggest names. Rap icon 50 Cent will set the stage ablaze on the opening night, December 21, with his hottest rhymes. R&B Night on December 22 will feature the dynamic duo Akon and Ne-Yo, promising an unforgettable evening of soulful tunes. The music series will conclude on December 23 with pop-reggae superhits from UB40.

With the Falcons, Hawks, Eagles, and Kites teams competing in a three-day Round Robin format, capped off by a thrilling final on December 24, Ourshopee.com is proud to be part of a multisensory experience that combines the excitement of sports with the thrill of live music.