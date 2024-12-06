Optimising healthcare operations, medication safety, and efficiency through Automation

Fakeeh University Hospital is a cutting-edge, 350-bed tertiary care facility located in Dubai.

Automation plays a major role in optimising healthcare operations and medication safety, and ultimately benefiting the patients, says a latest study.

The study, conducted by Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH), noted that integration of latest technologies in present healthcare system has become an important element to provide personalised care for patients.

“Strategic implementation of technology in healthcare is key to optimising operations and enhancing patient outcomes. The adoption of a centralised pharmacy system in high-volume inpatient settings has proven essential, driving substantial improvements in both efficiency and accuracy,” Dr Hossam Hosni, Pharmacy Informatics and Automation Specialist, said.

With a strong commitment to innovation and operational excellence, FUH continually seeks to enhance its healthcare delivery model. As a leader in healthcare innovation, FUH explored the opportunity to implement pharmacy automated solutions contributing to enhanced operational efficiency, inventory management, and medication safety. In response to the continuous challenges, FUH implemented an automated pharmacy workflow, including the Central Pharmacy Manager (CPM) along with the Automated Dispensing Cabinets (ADCs) and Anesthesia Workstation (AWS). The introduction of these solutions provided a smart system that controls the dispensing process ensuring highest security, safety, and efficiency. Additionally, the CPM inventory management system along with the point of care automated dispensing solutions, contributed to full item-level visibility into medication usage and practice, which allowed the hospital to optimize inventory management, ensuring that medications were always available at the right locations, in the right quantities, and at the right times. “Our analysis shows a 72 per cent reduction in medication preparation time, even with a 60 per cent increase in order volume, underscoring its role in streamlining workflows and reducing human error,” Dr Hosni said.

“This integration aligns with our commitment to innovation, enabling a focus on specialized services, and ultimately elevating the standard of care, ensuring safer and more reliable healthcare delivery,” he said.