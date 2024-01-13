OPPO Reno11 photographic review: A pioneer of portrait photography for mainstream users
The OPPO Reno11 effortlessly captures clear, well-defined portraits with a 2x telephoto lens that helps create a blurred background effect
OPPO's latest mid-end smartphone, the Reno11, part of the Reno Series, features a brand-new appearance and ever-evolving camera capability and is priced at Dh1599. We got a chance to try out the OPPO Reno11. Below is a review of the smartphone’s updated mobile photography performance.
Introduction: New Design, New Camera System
The OPPO Reno11 boasts several upgrades compared to its predecessor. It now houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, delivering 6nm computing, operating on the latest ColorOS 14 system. Additionally, the Reno11 looking striking with its Shimmering Silk Design and OPPO Glow technique, to achieve a beautifully textured look with a smooth feel. Available in two colours, Wave Green and Rock Grey, both are inspired by nature and catch light exquisitely.
Weighing 182g, the model offers a notably comfortable grip. With its gorgeous 3D curved design and a slim and lightweight bod and weighing 182g, is comfortable to hold, even after long bouts of streaming or reading.
The OPPO Reno11 features a three-camera rear photography setup that caters to diverse shooting needs. Its main camera carries Sony's new LYT600 sensor, delivering 50MP resolution, and is equipped with an OIS function for steadier shots. The 2x telephoto portrait camera integrates a Sony IMX709 32MP image sensor boasting an equivalent focal length of 47mm, ideal for portrait photography. Meanwhile, the ultra-wide camera houses an 8MP image sensor, offering an expansive 112° field of view to capture wider scenes. Moreover, the device includes a high-resolution 32MP selfie camera with an autofocus function for capturing detailed self-portraits.
Portrait Photography: Aiming to Deliver DSLR-level Portrait Capability
With the 2x telephoto camera at 47mm equivalent focal length, portrait shots compress the background, making the subject stand out. In the following bust shot, the trees seem closer to the model than they actually are, while the distinct profile and rich details of the model have been maintained. As the picture shows, the details of the model's hair, face and clothes are clearly and sharply rendered.
In its camera system, OPPO has integrated the AI Portrait Retouching function, which enriches close-up photos. In the following photos, the shine on the model's hair is perfectly restored, while the facial skin textures and colors appear natural and distinct in light and shade with the help of AI Portrait Retouching.
In portrait photography, the background can still create the dreamy bokeh effect of a DSLR camera, adding a charming ambiance. The trees, meld into a tapestry of greens and browns, creating a dreamy bokeh that should be beyond the reach of a mere phone camera. This bokeh effect, with its gently blurred spheres of light, adds an ethereal charm to the ambiance.
Faces are automatically detected in the preview interface. The f-sign in the preview interface allows users to change the background depth effect level from f/1.4 to f/16 before pressing the shutter button. Additionally, users can adjust the depth effect level of portrait photos in the album, which is helpful for post-processing photos. After post-processing the aperture level, users will achieve the desired background blur effect.
Landscape: Stunning Photos with the Help of Computing Ability
The photo preview interface features a 5x zoom selection, which uses digital zoom from the 2x telephoto camera when the subject is farther than 25cm from the camera. With the help of AI algorithms, the photos maintain sharpness and rich details. In the photo below, the hair details are properly captured and the mountain in the distance can be seen in outline.
Moreover, in scenes with stark light-dark contrast, the telephoto camera prevents bright objects from becoming overexposed.
The OPPO Reno11 supports a maximum 20x digital zoom. The AI algorithm will help enhance the photos to a more acceptable level. Although the sharpness of the following 10x digital zoomed photos has visibly decreased, these photos are still adequate for social media posting.
When the subject-to-camera distance is less than 25cm, the 5x zoom automatically switches to the main camera. The closest focusing distance is around 10cm, allowing for macro-like photos even without a dedicated macro lens function. Water droplets and text on the bottle can still be restored clearly as shown in the picture below. The computing power also enhances colour rendering.
After capturing a picture, it takes 1 or 2 seconds for the AI algorithm optimisation to kick in before the photos can be viewed in the album. But it is well worth it as the resulting photos are beautiful. Moreover, users can dig out the subject from photos in the album for independent copying, storage and sharing.
Overall, the OPPO Reno11 is a slim, grip-friendly device and a pioneer in portrait photography. The device delivers professional-level portrait photography, making it an excellent option for mainstream users looking for a more professional and portable experience.
Conclusion
If you are looking for the best camera phone on the market, look no further. The Reno 11 provides a DLSR level portrait camera smartphone, with the added benefit of featuring Sony sensors in the rear camera at a competitive price point.