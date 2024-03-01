Opening ceremony of Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center held at Emirates Palace
The establishment is a testament to the growing economic partnership between the two nations
The inauguration ceremony of the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center, held on February 26 at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, marked a significant step forward in fostering economic collaboration between Cambodia and the UAE. The event, graced by the presence of distinguished guests including Sheikh Rashed Bin Nasser Al Nuaimi from Ajman, UAE, Tekreth Kamrang, Secretary of State of Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, and Zhang Chenling, CEO of Oneroad Group, alongside more than 100 attendees, heralded a new era of bilateral trade and investment.
The establishment and commencement of operations of the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center signify a pivotal moment in the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations. Positioned as a vital platform, the center aims to catalyse bilateral trade and investment, not only by showcasing Cambodia's diverse products and rich cultural heritage to the UAE but also by opening avenues for significant investment opportunities for UAE investors and entrepreneurs in Cambodia.
In her address, Kamrang emphasised Cambodia's commitment to strengthening economic ties with the UAE, citing the potential for Cambodian products to enhance consumer offerings in the Middle East.
Recognising the UAE's status as a global trade and financial hub, she underscored the strategic importance of leveraging its platform to integrate Cambodia into the international supply chain. Echoing these sentiments, Sheikh Rashed Bin Nasser Al Nuaimi expressed the UAE's anticipation of welcoming Cambodia's green, organic, and high-quality products into its market. He voiced hopes for the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center to foster greater trade and investment opportunities, positioning Southeast Asia and the Arab region as dynamic economic powerhouses.
Chenling highlighted the organisation's dedication to promoting trade and investment along the Belt and Road initiative. As the authorised operating agency of the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center, Oneroad Group is committed to facilitating exchanges between enterprises of both countries, promoting bilateral trade, and enhancing the competitiveness of Cambodian products in the international market.
The establishment of the Cambodia-UAE Commercial Center, authorised by the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia and operated by Oneroad Group, is a testament to the growing economic partnership between the two nations. With the first three commercial centers strategically located in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, these institutions are poised to play a crucial role in fostering economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between Cambodia and the UAE, setting the stage for mutually beneficial cooperation in the years to come.