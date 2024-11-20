Online school in Dubai offering live classes

Iqra Virtual School, a leading online school in Dubai and the UAE for Pakistani expats, is helping students learn through live, interactive classes.









The school is affiliated with the Federal Board of Pakistan and provides a range of programs, including the British Curriculum for KG1 to Grade 7, Federal Board curriculum for grades 8 to 12, and IGCSE O/A level preparation.

Unlike many other online schools that use recorded lessons, Iqra Virtual School ensures students study in real-time with experienced teachers, just like in a regular classroom.

Iqra Virtual School also offers a three-day free trial, allowing students to join live classes and experience the school before deciding to enrol.

Affordable online schooling in Dubai

Education is essential for a child’s future, but it doesn’t need to be costly. Online schooling in Dubai offers a budget-friendly solution that minimises expenses such as uniforms, transportation, and additional fees often associated with traditional schools. With affordable tuition, modern resources, and skilled teachers, online education is a high-quality yet economical choice for families in Dubai.

Quality education

Iqra Virtual School offers structured programmes tailored to different age groups:

● British Curriculum (KG1 - Grade 7): A robust foundation for younger students in essential subjects.

● Federal Board (Grade 8 - Grade 12): Prepares older students for academic success through a curriculum aligned with the Federal Board of Pakistan.

● IGCSE O/A Level Preparation: Specialized classes to support students aiming for O and A Level exams.

Online education in the UAE and Gulf region Online schooling's popularity is rising across the UAE and the Gulf, including in areas like Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. With online schooling, families in both urban and remote areas gain access to high-quality education from home. The flexible, adaptable nature of online schooling caters well to expatriate families and locals who may face travel or relocation needs. This format offers the same world-class learning opportunities, ensuring no child is left behind. "Our aim is to provide the best education possible to our students, whether they choose the British Curriculum or the Federal Board," said the principal of Iqra Virtual School. Enrolment for 2024-2025 Iqra Virtual School is currently enrolling students for the upcoming school year. Families can visit the school's website to learn more and register for a free trial.

Visit website: iqravirtualschool.com