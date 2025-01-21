One Homes to enter Pakistan’s $30 billion student housing market

One Homes, a British real estate group with a $435 million portfolio of projects under development across Pakistan, has turned its attention to the pressing issue of student housing.

With over 22.6 million higher education students nationwide, Pakistan lacks any purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), creating a significant opportunity for investment. Industry experts estimate the sector is valued at over $30 billion annually and continues to grow.

To mark its entry into this lucrative and impactful asset class, One Homes has secured a prime parcel of land in Lahore’s university district. This centrally located site is surrounded by over a dozen universities and 100,000 students within a three-mile radius, making it an ideal location for Pakistan’s first purpose-built student housing development.

The first phase of this project focuses on creating safe, high-quality housing for female students, addressing a critical gap in the market. Future phases will aim to expand access to other student groups.

"This investment goes beyond property development," said Aqib Hassan, chief commercial officer of One Homes. "It is about investing in the future of Pakistan by empowering the leaders of tomorrow. Young people, particularly women, deserve the opportunity to live and learn in an environment that nurtures their potential."

Pakistan’s urban population is growing by three per cent annually, further increasing demand for secure and modern housing as university enrollments rise. With 64 per cent of the population aged 18–30, the need for purpose-built student accommodation has become increasingly urgent. Globally, PBSA has proven to be a resilient and profitable asset class. For example, the UK’s $110 billion student accommodation sector consistently maintains occupancy rates above 90 per cent. Pakistan’s $30 billion market offers comparable potential, with demand far outpacing supply. “We’re collaborating with the best international consultants and architects to bring this vision to life,” Hassan added. “Our aim is to create a scalable, high-quality housing solution that serves students across the country while delivering stable, long-term returns for investors.” One Homes is part of One Group, a leading foreign investor in Pakistan’s real estate sector. With $435 million worth of projects under development, including One Canal Road, Lahore’s premier residential address, Amaya Residences, and Panoramas in Islamabad, the group has built a reputation for delivering world-class developments.

One Homes was founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, whose mission is to transform Pakistan’s real estate landscape with innovation and excellence.