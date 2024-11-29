ONE Development achieves remarkable success with Laguna Residence

ONE Development, a boutique real estate developer with a strong presence in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has achieved a major milestone with the swift sell-out of Phase One of its flagship project, Laguna Residence. The first phase of the UAE’s pioneering AI-integrated residential community sold out in less than one month after its official launch, underscoring growing investor confidence in Dubai’s thriving real estate market and the unique appeal of this innovative project.

Located in the vibrant City of Arabia, Laguna Residence sets a new benchmark in urban living with cutting-edge technology and sustainability at its core. The development boasts the region’s first sandy beach lagoon built on a podium surrounded by lush landscapes. Offering a range of meticulously designed units, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and the exclusive “Skyhomes,” the project ensures panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Residents of Laguna Residence enjoy a suite of AI-powered services, sustainability-focused features, and access to over 40 world-class amenities designed to enhance their lifestyle. With Phase One’s success, Phase Two of the development is set to be launched soon, maintaining the same focus on innovation, comfort, and convenience.

Sales data highlights the overwhelming interest from a globally diverse mix of investors, further cementing the project’s status as a desirable real estate offering that blends cutting-edge technology with lucrative investment potential. "This milestone demonstrates the growing confidence of local and international investors in Dubai’s real estate sector and the trust in ONE Development’s ability to deliver visionary projects," said Ali Al Gebely, founder and chairman of ONE Development. "Laguna Residence embodies our mission to redefine urban living through unique communities, combining AI-driven infrastructure with comfort and style. It is a perfect example of innovation meeting dynamic investment opportunities." Further reflecting its global aspirations, ONE Development recently secured an international partnership with Doo Properties, a renowned property expert now representing the developer in China. This strategic collaboration, signed just 23 days after Laguna Residence launched, highlights the company’s commitment to broadening its international footprint and attracting worldwide investment.

With its visionary approach, innovative designs, and strategic partnerships, ONE Development continues to shape the future of real estate in the UAE and beyond, setting new standards for modern, AI-infused living.