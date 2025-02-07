OMODA and JAECOO set to accelerate into UAE market with immersive test drive experiences

OMODA and JAECOO, the global automotive brands revolutionising mobility, recently hosted an exclusive test drive event that demonstrates their dedication to understanding UAE customer preferences.

The Know Our Customer (KOC) series at Flat 12, Dubai Maritime City, provided automotive enthusiasts in the UAE with a groundbreaking hands-on experience of their cutting-edge vehicles.

During the event, OMODA and JAECOO conducted 180 test drives, offering potential customers an immersive preview of their flagship models, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, J7 PHEV, and JAECOO J8. The event transcended a typical test drive experience and provided a strategic dialogue with future customers. By gathering direct feedback and creating an interactive experience, the brands are not simply introducing vehicles but building a community of mobility innovators. The event garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from participants, who praised the vehicles’ advanced technological features, impressive performance, and luxurious design. Attendees consistently highlighted JAECOO J8’s powerful presence, the OMODA C5’s sleek exterior, and the engaging drive. Many test drivers expressed excitement about the brand’s unique approach to mobility, noting the perfect balance between performance, comfort, and cutting-edge design. Jamil Badr, a biochemical engineer and luxury car enthusiast, shared his experience with JAECOO J7: “As an owner of luxury four-wheel drives, I’m truly impressed by this vehicle’s capabilities. The J7 excelled in every terrain - from mud to sand - while offering superior comfort and advanced features like the 360-degree camera system. What’s particularly noteworthy is that it combines powerful performance with luxury amenities that surpass even high-end vehicles in the market.”

Building on this momentum, OMODA & JAECOO will officially launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2025, introducing the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J7 to the market. The KOC event serves as a strategic prelude, generating anticipation and gathering invaluable customer insights.