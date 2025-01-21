Omnix pioneers AI monetisation service to drive purposeful AI adoption in the Middle East

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International

Omnix, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, has announced the launch of its AI Monetisation consultation service for the Middle East market. This cutting-edge offering will enable organisations to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to align with their business objectives, improve processes, and maximise returns. The AI Monetisation service is designed to help businesses shift from experimentation to differentiation by creating impactful AI solutions.

The AI Monetisation consultation service offers a structured, results-oriented framework to support businesses at any stage of their AI journey. From aligning adoption strategies with organisational visions to creating actionable AI roadmaps, driving change management, and evaluating ROI, the service ensures sustainable growth and long-term success.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International says, “AI Monetisation is a game plan for businesses ready to leverage AI as a true competitive advantage. With this offering, we are enabling organisations to transition from testing AI’s capabilities to embedding it as a core driver of innovation, efficiency, and enhanced user experiences."

As the Middle East’s AI adoption matures, the need for strategic implementation and measurable outcomes has never been greater. Omnix’s AI Monetisation service addresses these needs with a methodical 5-stage approach to ensure AI initiatives deliver tangible value:

Prescriptive Roadmap: Defines clear initiatives, highlights specific problems or opportunities, identifies AI use cases, and quantifies value creation.

Organisational Alignment: Engages business users through extensive interviews and ensures buy-in across IT and digital teams achieve full stakeholder alignment.

Fit-for-Purpose AI: Evaluates and selects the most effective AI technologies to address defined challenges or opportunities.

Value Realisation: Conducts cost-benefit analyses, identifies value levers, and prioritises initiatives to enable leadership to make informed decisions.

Execution Support: Oversees implementation to ensure optimal value realisation, monitors progress, adjusts strategies as needed, and manages ethical and regulatory risks. Omnix is prioritising key industries poised for transformative AI applications, including large enterprises, government organisations, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and healthcare businesses. These sectors already showcase successful AI applications, such as computer vision, predictive analytics, virtual assistants, safety monitoring, quality control, and fraud prevention, highlighting the potential for this offering from Omnix. "AI adoption is set to surge from 2025 onwards, and businesses need a reliable framework to ensure sustainable growth. This service is designed to guide organisations toward impactful implementation, enabling them to unlock AI’s full potential and future-proof their operations," concluded Gomaa.

For more information, visit https://omnix.com/