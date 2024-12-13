OMEGA unveils the new Seamaster Diver 300M in titanium and bronze gold

Continuing its tradition of innovation and excellence, OMEGA has expanded the iconic Seamaster Diver 300M collection with a striking new model crafted in Grade 2 Titanium and Bronze Gold. This latest addition offers watch enthusiasts a unique blend of durability, sophistication, and timeless design, providing another distinctive option in the Seamaster lineup.

Drawing inspiration from the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, famously worn by James Bond in No Time To Die, the new model embraces a vintage aesthetic. A domed sapphire crystal gives the watch a retro charm, while the green aluminium dial pairs seamlessly with the same brushed mesh bracelet featured in the Bond watch.

The 42 mm brushed case and mesh bracelet are made from Grade 2 Titanium, celebrated for its lightweight yet robust properties. Known for its corrosion resistance, biocompatibility, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, this material is widely used in the aerospace industry, making it the perfect choice for adventurous and sporty wear. The brushed finish enhances its natural dim grey colour, adding a sophisticated edge.

In captivating contrast, OMEGA’s exclusive Bronze Gold—a proprietary alloy—adorns the bezel, crown, helium escape valve, and PVD bronze gold-coated hands. Designed to maintain its natural patina over time without green oxidation, Bronze Gold offers a lasting soft pink hue that is nickel-free, anti-allergenic, and iron-free, improving magnetic resistance. Further enhancing the watch’s allure, the green aluminium dial features blackened indexes filled with vintage Super-LumiNova for exceptional readability. The oxalic anodized aluminium bezel ring, with its diving scale in vintage Super-LumiNova, adds a functional yet stylish touch. Inside, the watch is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, visible through the sapphire crystal caseback. This movement meets the highest standards of precision, performance, and magnetic resistance, certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

For versatility, customers can opt for the brushed mesh bracelet or choose an integrated green rubber strap with a foldover clasp.