Without the ability to measure times and distances that separate the winner from the runners-up, competition as we know it would be impossible. Without timing there would be no World or Olympic and Paralympic Games records.
Omega has unparalleled experience in sports timekeeping. In 1932, Omega pocket watch chronographs were already considered the most reliable instruments available for measur-ing world-class performance at sporting events. The brand’s reputation was such that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked it to supply all sports timing devices for use at the Olympic Games to be held that year in Los Angeles. Since then, Omega has continued to develop and deliver state-of-the-art sports timing and measurement technology used not only at the Olympic and Paralympic Games but at other leading athletic events as well.
1932 was a defining year in the history of sports measurement. For the very first time, a single private company was entrusted with keeping time across all events at the Olympic Games. That honour went to Omega, who supplied one timekeeper and 30 high precision chronographs which had all been certified as chronometers by the Observatory at Neuchâtel. In this first occasion as Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games, Omega was able to capture results to the nearest 10th of a second. The brand’s expertise was highly appreciated by the officials in Los Angeles and was also invaluable when it came to confirming 17 new World Records.
Within two decades, machines began to out-perform humans for timekeeping precision. It was at the 1948 Olympic Winter Games that Omega first used the cellular photoelectric ‘eye’, which was able to automatically stop the clock on the finish line of races. At London 1948 that same year, the British Race Finish Recording Co developed the first slit photofinish camera, ideal for close-fought races such as sprints, rowing and cycling. The camera worked in tandem with Omega’s advanced timing equipment.
The leading global technology brand unveils the future of AI Portrait photography by introducing the HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200; Sets new sStandards in AI Portrait photography and smartphone innovation
The MoU will be effective for one year, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement. There is no fixed timeframe for the $3 billion investment, allowing for flexibility in implementation
The innovative plan empowers individuals to achieve lasting health improvements
This system allows children from Pre-KG to Grade 5 to develop thinking, scientific, and technological skills through engaging 3D learning environments
This growth is attributed to positive and accelerating demand trends in the retail sector
Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, expresses his sincere admiration for Sheikh Hamdan’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the UAE's progress and prosperity