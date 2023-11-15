O! Millionaire Episode 78: Illuminating Diwali with a grand prize of Dh88.5 million
O! Millionaire celebrates Diwali on Episode 78 and spreads hope to thousands of participants who are aiming for the grand prize, which is now worth Dh88.5 million. Who will transform their Dh 25 to the biggest prize on earth?
Episode 78 is a special celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights, where O! Millionaire embraced the spirit of this occasion and spread hope to thousands of participants. Diwali, a festival celebrated globally, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. Families come together to offer prayers, light oil lamps (diyas), and exchange warm wishes. In the UAE, home to a vibrant Indian community of approximately 3.6 million, Diwali becomes an extraordinary celebration, uniting people from diverse backgrounds.
The grand feast during Diwali brings families together to share delicious sweets and enjoy a sumptuous meal with neighbors and friends. This cultural celebration promotes unity among the more than 200 nationalities residing in the UAE.
Celebrating victory through the love of family
O! Millionaire took this festive opportunity to share the spirit of victory with its participants. The episode featured highlights from the Caravan Family Festival, where attendees were asked about their dreams if they were to win Dh100 million. Surprisingly, most wishes did not exceed Dh10million. What if they shared the Grand Prize among themselves? They would still have enough to attain their hopes of giving to charities, starting businesses, and building their dream houses, among others.
Light up Diwali with O! Millionaire
Diwali resonates with a universal message of light and love. O! Millionaire celebrated this festival by sharing blessings and offering the chance for loved ones to win their best life. The O! Millionaire Green Certificate, available for as low as Dh25 is the perfect Diwali gift. Purchasing a Green Certificate not only spreads joy but also grants entries into the weekly Raffle Draw and Grand Draw, ensuring double the excitement for participants. If they Double the Grand Prize, participants can even win up to Dh200 million, all while they save the planet and contribute to the initiatives of Oasis Park.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to play, share, and win your best life at O! Millionaire. Light up Diwali and let the Festival of Lights illuminate the path to your dreams! Watch this Diwali message from O! Millionaire.
The seven winning numbers for Episode 78
The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park - a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local UAE time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.
As the Festival of Lights brought its glow to O! Millionaire, the Live Draw revealed the winning numbers for Episode 78, which were 1, 2, 6, 8, 33, 34, and 35. These numbers hold the promise of granted wishes. Participants who match all seven numbers can win Dh88.5 million for this episode and Dh177 million via the Double the Grand Prize option upon purchase of entries. To avoid splitting with other winners, anyone could Secure the Grand Prize and keep the winning amount, no matter how big, all to themselves. The holder of Green Certificate ID DFN3 NPPX is the chosen Raffle Draw winner. Play now and be a part of the extraordinary journey at O! Millionaire!
Winning at O! Millionaire is very easy, requiring participants to match as few as three out of seven numbers. Checking winnings is much easier, where participants must simply visit https://omillionaire.com/wallet to access and view the balance. The prizes are conveniently and automatically reflected on this page, ensuring a seamless experience for the lucky winners.
About the live draw
The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It's incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the raffle draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of Dh100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.
Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire's ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.
Diwali successfully shone throughout Episode 78, with the Grand Prize soaring to 88.5 million dirhams. Participants can celebrate this Festival of Lights with their loved ones by sharing the gift of the best life. E-gift cards worth 25, 50, and 100 dirhams are available at the official O! Millionaire Shop website.