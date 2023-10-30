O! Millionaire Episode 76: Honouring Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a touching tribute
O! Millionaire turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, inviting survivor Modupe Omonze to the green stage. The grand prize has now reached Dh87.5 million waiting to be won
O! Millionaire Episode 76 embraced a poignant cause by commemorating breast cancer awareness month throughout October. The iconic green stage of O! Millionaire transformed into a sea of pink, symbolising a heartfelt homage to those valiantly battling breast cancer. The episode paid tribute to the immense courage displayed by numerous individuals in their fight against this disease.
In an effort to spread awareness, honour survivors, and remember those who bravely confronted breast cancer, O! Millionaire stands as a platform for support and remembrance. The show's Instagram promises updates on events, initiatives, and more.
Celebrating courage and strength
Episode 76 resonated with the powerful message of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing the significance of early detection, unwavering support, and the indomitable spirit of those affected. O! Millionaire pledged its solidarity with survivors, families, and individuals confronting the challenges posed by breast cancer.
Advocating for environmental initiatives
While championing the cause of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, O! Millionaire continued to advocate for environmental initiatives. The show encouraged participants to support the Oasis Park feature, highlighting the impact of planting trees in creating sustainable habitats globally. It stressed the importance of fostering an eco-friendly future and invited viewers to learn more about purchasing Green Certificates to contribute to a greener planet.
A survivor's journey
The episode showcased the moving narrative of Modupe Omonze, a UAE-based fashion designer and events consultant, who not only excels in her profession but is also a breast cancer survivor. Modupe shared her journey, reflecting on the challenges faced and the unwavering support from her family and friends during her difficult times.
As a testament to her resilience, Modupe's creativity shone through as she recounted crafting scarves as a means of coping with the loss of her hair during treatment. Her husband's unwavering love served as a source of immense hope. Modupe stands today as an inspiring female leader and advocate for breast cancer awareness, living a life filled with joy, including the delightful presence of her Pomeranian companion. Her full interview is available for viewing.
The Winning Numbers for Episode 76
In the episode, the O! Millionaire Green Initiative Draw continued, revealing the winning numbers for the week. Modupe joined the stage to facilitate the draw on October 26, 2023, disclosing the lucky combination: 4, 20, 21, 22, 28, 30, and 43. Matching these seven numbers could secure a life-changing prize of Dh87.5 million, or Dh175 million when opting for the double and secure the grand prize feature upon Green Certificate check-out. The winning Green Certificate ID for a 100,000-dirham Raffle Draw prize is 9W3W 5W8C.
At least three out of seven matches guarantee a prize, and participants can check for their winnings on the O! Millionaire website.