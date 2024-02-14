Nurturing Wealth Building Futures

K.V. Shamsudheen

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:00 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:02 PM

Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC was established in the UAE in 2001 as a joint venture between Sheikh Sultan Bin Al Sooud Al Qasimi of Sharjah and Geojit Financial Services Ltd., spearheaded by C.J. George and K.V. Shamsudheen as the Founder Director.

Renowned as a leading financial services provider in the UAE, Barjeel Geojit is registered with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and is dedicated to catering to the individual investment needs of its clients.

Barjeel Geojit holds the distinction of being one of the pioneering financial intermediaries in the UAE mainland to obtain the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA’s) full-fledged licence for Fund Investment Management.

Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO

Built upon a foundation of trust, Barjeel Geojit places a strong emphasis on delivering enduring commitment, fostering relationships, providing leadership, and achieving success for its clients. This client-centric approach has enabled Barjeel Geojit to offer tailor-made financial solutions. Over the years, the company has developed comprehensive infrastructure, employing advanced software, hardware, and human resources to deliver services to investors in the UAE.

The company prioritises investment in human capital and leverages technology to set high standards in service excellence.

Barjeel Geojit is dedicated to making positive contributions to society and has actively promoted the message of disciplined saving and investment for the betterment of the NRI community.

The company remains committed to compliance with regulatory changes aimed at safeguarding the interests of investors and the industry as a whole. It continually strives to develop robust and competitive systems to uphold the best practices and ethical standards at all times.

Barjeel Geojit firmly believes that growth naturally follows an increasing number of satisfied clients. With offices across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, each staffed with specialised personnel, the company is well-positioned to serve its diverse clientele.

Offerings

Promotion of selected SCA-approved Funds

Acting as an Introducing Broker, facilitating trading in Equity and Derivatives across Global and Indian markets

Managing Investment Fund (Plans to launch multiple Funds from mainland UAE in 2024)

Recognitions

Barjeel Geojit has consistently been honored with the ‘Best Performing National Financial Advisor Award in NRI Category’ for eight consecutive years, from 2010 to 2018, at the UTI-CNBC-TV18 Awards in India.

In 2019, the company was inducted into the channel’s ‘Hall of Fame’ for its steadfast commitment to providing financial products and services aligned with clients' financial goals. Additionally, Barjeel Geojit received the ‘Financial Education & Inclusion Award’ in 2013 from CNBC TV 18, recognising its specialised awareness programmes promoting disciplined savings and investments. In 2021, the company was awarded the Best Brands Award by Economic Times, UAE.

Expertise and Client-Centric Approach

Barjeel Geojit delivers client-centric services by offering a diverse range of investment products and services tailored to meet varying risk appetites. The company's success is underpinned by its established best practices, knowledge, and accumulated expertise over the years.