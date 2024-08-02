Nour set to revolutionise the beauty e-tail landscape in the UAE

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 10:35 AM

In an era where e-commerce is rapidly evolving, Nour, an immersive and editorial beauty e-tail platform, is set to transform how beauty enthusiasts shop in the UAE. As the brainchild of Nidhi Sharma, former beauty director of Vogue India, Nour combines world-class content with meticulously curated products, offering a revolutionary shopping experience that not only focuses on what to buy but also why to buy it.

Nour’s platform, homegrown in the UAE, features over 70+ brands, presenting a new-age consumer journey where every product seen and watched can be seamlessly added to the cart. This innovative approach aims to breathe heart into the traditional beauty shopping landscape, encouraging users to take ownership of their beauty choices.

“Beauty shopping is broken! It lacks heart. It’s all about the breadth, the thousands of options you have. But it really lacks the depth, the why you need a product,” says Sharma. With her unparalleled industry insight and a passion for enriching customer experiences, Nidhi has created Nour to address the overwhelming uncertainty many face when making purchasing decisions. NOUR seeks to provide guidance, assurance, and authenticity in the beauty e-tail market, disrupting and transcending its transactional nature.



Looking ahead, NOUR plans to onboard more brands, ranging from homegrown favorites to global bestsellers. The platform is also committed to continuously enhancing its app features and content, ensuring an engaging experience for all users. As NOUR builds its community both online and offline, it is dedicated to expanding its presence across other GCC markets, upholding its core values of authenticity, quality, diversity, and social responsibility.