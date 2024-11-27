NMC Healthcare puts wellbeing at the forefront with World Diabetes Day Walk

NMC Healthcare, one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare providers, invites the community to participate in the World Diabetes Day Walk 2024, taking place on November 30, at Zabeel Park, Gate 3. The event, organised by RG Media (part of RG Group), aims to raise awareness about diabetes and promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

This year’s World Diabetes Day theme, ‘Diabetes and Wellbeing,’ focuses on the crucial link between mental health and diabetes. A recent survey by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) revealed that 77 per cent of people living with diabetes have experienced mental health challenges, such as anxiety or depression, as a result of their condition. Often, diabetes care concentrates primarily on blood sugar levels, leaving individuals unsupported in other areas of their well-being. This event strives to shift the focus to a more holistic approach to diabetes care, placing mental and emotional health at the forefront.

The World Diabetes Day Walk will feature a 3-kilometre awareness walk, interactive leisure activities, and engaging talks where participants can listen to real-life experiences and learn practical tips for living a healthier life. Doors will open at 3:00pm, with activities designed to inspire and educate attendees on the importance of both physical and mental health in managing diabetes.

NMC Healthcare has been a strong advocate for diabetes awareness, with an ongoing commitment to improving community health. Earlier this month, in celebration of World Diabetes Day, NMC offered free health checks at selected malls and community shopping centres across the UAE to encourage early detection and prevention. "Through this event, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and embrace a lifestyle that promotes both physical and mental well-being,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare. "NMC Healthcare is dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes management, prevention, and the importance of well-being in overall care." With 85 facilities across the UAE, including hospitals, clinics, and specialised centres, NMC Healthcare remains a trusted name in healthcare.

For more information, visit www.nmc.ae or follow @nmchealthcare on social media.