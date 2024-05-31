New Indo-Arabic restaurant Baraak inaugurated in Dubai

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 10:47 AM

The grand opening of the new ‘Barak’ restaurant, established by the Kannan Ravi Group, took place in Dubai’s Al Karama area.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Kadir Anand MP, Tambaram Deputy Mayor Kamaraj and famous film stars. A new Indo-Arabic restaurant named Baraak has been established by the Kannan Ravi Group, which operates various industrial companies based in Dubai.

For the first time in Dubai, Baraak Restaurant offers a completely different types of homemade Indian-Arabic cuisine. It includes mandi, madbi, majboos, 15 types of non-veg biryani, 10 types of vegetarian biryani, special deer mandi , 10 types of kunafa, sweets, European food, Chinese, Lebanese, South Indian food, vegetarian food, juice, cake, sweets in a beautiful environment. Facilities are provided to fine dining with beautiful ambience.

The grand opening ceremony of this restaurant, located on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in Al Karama area of Dubai, took place on last Sunday. In the presence of Kathir Anand MP, Kannan Ravi, managing director of the company, Tambaram Deputy Mayor Kamaraj and along with the film stars, cut the ribbon and inaugurated the restaurant.