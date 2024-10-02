Neuraxpharm expands operations into the Middle East

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:12 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:20 PM

Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the launch of Neuraxpharm Middle East to cover the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – as the Company continues its international expansion.

Neuraxpharm’s move into the Middle East follows the opening of affiliates in Brazil and Mexico in 2023 and adds to the growing list of more than 20 European countries where the Company is now established alongside its global network of distributors.

Neuraxpharm Middle East will be based in Dubai, and will serve as a hub from which to distribute and market a prescription brand indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), as well as other leading CNS treatments. This pharmaceutical product has been submitted for approval in UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with plans for launch in 2025.

This expansion is the next step in Neuraxpharm’s plans to make this and other products available to patients in the Middle East over the coming years.

Dr Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm Commenting on the news, Dr Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: "A key pillar of Neuraxpharm’s growth strategy is to establish our own operations in high growth markets and we will continue building our position as a CNS specialist offering differentiated products to local patients and healthcare professionals." Mental and neurological disorders affect a significant and growing number of people, with one in four people around the world predicted to be affected at some point in their lives. Within this group, there are 2.9 million people around the world living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and MS prevalence in the GCC countries ranges from 16 to 105 cases per 100,000 population.

For more information, please visit www.neuraxpharm.com/