Natuzzi Italia continues participation in DSS sale until September 1

This approval marks a significant step toward launching a regulated and secure platform for investors
Natuzzi Italia, the renowned Italian luxury furniture brand, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Sale, which continues until September 1. This year, Natuzzi Italia invites discerning customers to experience unparalleled craftsmanship and sophisticated design at exclusive prices at its flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.
During the DSS Sale, visitors to the Natuzzi Italia showroom will have the unique opportunity to own some of the brand’s most exquisite furniture pieces at special discounted rates. The selection includes iconic designs that epitomise the essence of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary style.
Natuzzi Italia’s participation in the DSS Sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire some of the finest Italian furniture at exceptional prices. We invite all design enthusiasts and luxury furniture lovers to visit our Sheikh Zayed Road showroom to explore these exclusive offers and experience the elegance and craftsmanship that Natuzzi Italia is renowned for.
This approval marks a significant step toward launching a regulated and secure platform for investors
Index Exchange’s Campaign against illegal remittances ‘
UAE hosts curtain-raiser event with much fanfare to celebrate iconic college’s marquee milestone, a year away; alumni – including Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, former five-time World Chess Champion, and Vijay Amritraj, International Tennis Hall of Famer and Hollywood celebrity – reflect on what it means to be a Loyolite
The centre will offer a wide range of services, including advanced diagnostics, personalised treatment plans, and continuous monitoring for patients
The BTS promotion also includes additional benefits such as extended warranty options, free accessories, and exclusive software packages
The latest development exemplifies modern coastal living with its contemporary design and premium amenities
In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket is bringing excitement every day with Dh50,000 daily cash prizes