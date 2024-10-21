Naqdi takes over Dubai metro with major sponsorship of World Trade Centre Station

Naqdi, the trailblazing STP broker, has made a bold statement in the UAE by securing an exclusive sponsorship of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Metro station in Dubai. This move, more than just a branding effort, represents Naqdi’s dynamic approach to expanding its presence in one of the busiest and most iconic transit hubs in the city. The sponsorship effectively turns the WTC Metro station into a landmark for Naqdi, immersing millions of commuters daily in the company's brand and vision.









Follow us



This takeover of such a prime location underscores Naqdi’s rapid ascent in the UAE financial sector. The station’s strategic location, right in the heart of Dubai’s business district, perfectly aligns with Naqdi’s ambition to position itself as the leading financial services provider for traders and partners across the Middle East. The sponsorship integrates Naqdi into the fabric of everyday life in Dubai, allowing the company to continuously engage with both residents and professionals.

Adding to its momentum, Naqdi also participated as a regional sponsor in the Forex Expo Dubai, where it showcased its cutting-edge STP trading model to a global audience of industry leaders, traders, partners and investors. This high-profile event highlights Naqdi’s strategic efforts to solidify its influence in the financial markets.

Together, the WTC Metro station sponsorship, and Naqdi’s prominent role in the Forex Expo symbolise the company’s intent to dominate not just the UAE market but the regional financial landscape, positioning itself as a leader in the forex industry