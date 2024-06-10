Mubkhar unveils June Scent of the Month just in time for summer

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 4:03 PM

Mubkhar, a leading provider of premium Eastern and Western perfumes in the GCC, has announced the launch of its June Scent of the Month. Inspired by the serene experience of visiting the beach or swimming pools during the summer, this exclusive fragrance will be available only throughout the month of June.

The June Scent of the Month from Mubkhar captures the essence of summer with its refreshing notes. It features a blend of ingredients including aquatic, bergamot, and cyclamen. The perfume’s top notes include bergamot and cyclamen, with pink peppercorn adding a touch of spice. The heart of the perfume reveals aquatic notes, complemented by the delicate aroma of white flowers and the warmth of tonka bean. The base notes include moss, amber, patchouli, and sandalwood, providing a rich finish.

What makes this new fragrance unique is the inclusion of cyclamen, a flowering plant known for its floral, earthy, and slightly spicy scent. Cyclamen is typically utilised as a top or middle note in perfume development to create a fresh, floral, and sometimes spicy fragrance. Its purpose is to enhance the scent and balance the perfume's aroma by introducing a light, bright, and sweet element. With its versatile scent profile, cyclamen complements a variety of other fragrance notes, creating a harmonious and refreshing scent experience. Mubkhar describes the June Scent of the Month as 'refreshing', as it captures the essence of summer and the tranquillity of beach outings and poolside relaxation. This new fragrance is catered towards individuals who are looking for a fresh summer perfume that embodies the spirit of the season.

Founded in 2015, Mubkhar is a perfume company renowned for offering the finest Eastern and Western fragrances, all crafted to the highest quality standards. Owned by Floward, Mubkhar is a pioneer in the region for its 'Design Your Own Perfume' experience. Quality is at the heart of Mubkhar’s ethos, evident in its commitment to international safety standards and eco-friendly practices. This dedication uniquely positions Mubkhar in the luxury perfume industry, distinguished by the exceptional quality of its products.

Visit www.mubkhar.com.