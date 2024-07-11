Mubkhar launches 'Smells like Summer': A curated collection of seasonal scents

From corporate websites to interesting blogs or dynamic e-commerce platforms, the company covers all areas of WordPress website development which guarantees success in every project
Mubhkar, the leading company offering the finest eastern and western perfumes in the GCC, has announced the launch of its summer campaign ‘Smells like Summer’. The campaign brings together a delicate and sophisticated curation of Mubkhar’s finest fragrances inspired by the most loved notes of summer and its seasonal scents. The refreshing collection is available for purchase across Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.
The most cherished of summery notes and ingredients comprise the Mubkhar ‘Smells like Summer’ assortment, including much-loved favourites such as white roses, lilies, rose water, sea water and pure white musk. The collection redefines the feeling of summer and puts signature claim and ownership as perfumery brand of choice for the season.
The collection comprising summer is elegant and long-lasting, blending a mix of luxurious perfumes suitable for all occasions from day to night, including:
Eau De Parfum: The finest blends of luxurious oils
Swash: Mubkhar’s best-selling light-weight spray – perfect for a refresh at the gym or whilst on the move
Eau de Cologne All-over Spray: One of the most-loved items, suitable for both personal and home use
Essential oil: For diffusing beautiful and elegant aromas in home and personal spaces
Diffuser: A super-indulgent luxurious product that redefines an entire space through its indulgent aroma
Mubkhar is committed to crafting unique and high-quality fragrances, and the summer collection epitomises this claim. The brand takes pride in using the finest ingredients to create scents that are not only long-lasting but also evoke emotions and memories.
To shop the Summer Collection, visit Mubkhar across all their selling points or shop from the comfort of your home at www.mubkhar.com.
