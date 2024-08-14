Mubkhar expands UAE presence with new stores

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM

Mubkhar, a leader in luxury Eastern and Western fragrances across the GCC, is proud to announce the opening of two new stores in Yas Mall and Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi. This significant development marks a key milestone in Mubkhar’s strategic vision to strengthen its presence within the luxury fragrance sector.

Building on a year of remarkable growth, Mubkhar has already established its footprint in the UAE with stores in City Walk, Dubai; Al Ain Mall, Al Ain; and The Galleria, Abu Dhabi. The latest additions in Abu Dhabi reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to providing an unparalleled perfume shopping experience.

The new stores are meticulously designed to offer an immersive and luxurious environment, where customers can explore a rich array of products. The innovative interior showcases a unique blend of the region’s rich traditions with contemporary aesthetics, embodying the very essence of Mubkhar. Customers can indulge in an extensive selection of perfumes, signature oud scents, exquisite floral fragrances, and exclusive incense blends, all crafted to perfection. Expressing his excitement about the expansion, Khalid Nawaf AlMannaa, co-founder, Mubkhar, said: "We are thrilled to expand our presence in the UAE and warmly welcome our customers in Abu Dhabi. The launch of these stores underscores our dedication to providing a truly exceptional perfume shopping experience. Strategically located in the heart of the UAE’s shopping hubs, we look forward to offering our customers a diverse range of fragrances that cater to their unique preferences."

This expansion aligns seamlessly with Mubkhar’s broader growth strategy, particularly following its acquisition by Floward, the leading online destination for flowers and gifts in the MENA and UK regions, in late 2022. The partnership with Floward, known for its e-commerce expertise and regional leadership, is set to accelerate Mubkhar’s growth, expanding its reach to a wider customer base.

Founded in 2015, Mubkhar is renowned for offering the finest Eastern and Western perfumes, all crafted to the highest quality standards. As a pioneer of the "Design Your Own Perfume" experience in the region, Mubkhar is committed to excellence, ensuring its products adhere to international safety standards and are eco-friendly. This dedication to quality uniquely positions Mubkhar as a distinguished name in the luxury perfume industry.