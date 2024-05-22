MSI unveils next-generation laptops for gamers and creators

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:02 PM

MSI, a world-leading premium laptop brand, has introduced its latest lineup of gaming and creative laptops designed to elevate the user experience to unprecedented levels. Featuring cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking designs, and unparalleled performance, the new Raider 18 HX A14V, Titan 18 HX A14V, and Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition are set to revolutionise the gaming and creative industries.

Raider 18 HX A14V: Elevating Gaming Performance

The Raider 18 HX A14V redefines gaming excellence with its revolutionary design and powerful specifications. Featuring Windows 11 Pro/Home, an Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, this laptop delivers peak performance for gamers and creators alike. With a 4K Mini LED 120Hz Display, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a comprehensive suite of security features, the Raider 18 HX A14V ensures an immersive and secure gaming experience.

The Raider 18 HX A14V also boasts a world-class 6-speaker surround sound system by Dynaudio, delivering powerful bass and clear vocals for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, the laptop features MSI Overboost Ultra technology for maximum CPU and GPU performance, along with the MSI APP Player for seamless gaming between mobile and PC platforms.

Titan 18 HX A14V: The Flagship of Gaming

MSI's flagship notebook, the Titan 18 HX A14V, combines professional-grade computational power with immersive gaming features. Powered by an Intel® Core i9 processor 14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, the Titan 18 HX A14V offers unmatched performance and lifelike graphics. With advanced cooling technology, AI-powered performance optimisation, and extensive connectivity options, the Titan 18 HX A14V sets a new standard for gaming laptops.

The Titan 18 HX A14V features an innovative Vapor Chamber cooler alongside MSI's mastery in optimising temperature and performance, ensuring superior cooling efficiency even under extreme workloads. It also includes MSI AI Engine for automatic hardware optimisation, MSI AI Artist for creative applications, and MSI Overboost Ultra technology for maximum CPU and GPU performance.

Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition: Commemorating 20 Years of Gaming Excellence

In collaboration with CAPCOM, MSI presents the limited-edition Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter game series and MSI laptops, this unique laptop features a visually striking design with custom engravings and RGB lighting. Equipped with Intel Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, the Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition delivers an unparalleled gaming experience for Monster Hunter fans.

The Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition includes MSI AI Engine for automatic hardware optimisation, ensuring optimal performance for gaming and creative tasks. It also features a 24-zone RGB keyboard, Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for ultra-fast wireless performance. "We are excited to introduce our latest lineup of gaming and creative laptops that push the boundaries of performance and design," said Mudit Nigam, NB MEA marketing dept. at MSI. "With the Raider 18 HX A14V, Titan 18 HX A14V, and Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition, we are committed to providing our customers with the ultimate gaming and creative solutions." Monster Hunter will be available soon with our online partners. Titan and Raider can be found listed on Virgin Megastore: https://msi.gm/SFB17564 For more information, visit: Raider 18 HX: Raider 18 HX A14V - Light' em up (msi.com) Titan 18 HX: Titan 18 HX A14V - Total Dominance (msi.com)

Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition: https://msi.gm/MSI_Monster_Hunter