MSI Laptops launches exclusive back-to-school promotion in the UAE

As the new academic year approaches, MSI, a leading brand in gaming, content creation, and business and productivity laptops, is excited to announce its exclusive Back to School (BTS) promotion, offering exceptional discounts and deals tailored specifically for students and teachers across the UAE. Recognised for its commitment to innovation and quality, MSI aims to equip the academic community with cutting-edge technology to enhance their educational experience.

Starting from Dh2,049 during the Back-to-School 2024 season, MSI laptops come with an additional flat 10 per cent discount for students and teachers, on top of the current offers available through MSI's authorised partners. This initiative is aimed at making high-performance laptops more accessible to the academic community. The authorized partners participating in this promotion include SharafDG, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore, EROS, Al Ershad Computer Group, and Computronics.

Among the featured models in this promotion are:

Prestige 13 EVO AI – The Essence of Elite

This model is an ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop designed for exceptional portability and performance. Intel® Evo™ Edition certified, it features a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis for durability and a vibrant OLED display for clear visuals. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, it excels in intensive computations and AI applications.

Equipped with Wi-Fi 7, it offers blazing-fast internet speeds for seamless streaming and downloads. The MSI AI Engine, with AI Noise Cancellation Pro and a Spatial Array Microphone, enhances productivity and sound clarity.

Designed for mobility, it includes a long-lasting battery and Thunderbolt™ 4 port for fast charging. Privacy is ensured with Tobii Aware, and sustainability is highlighted by its EPEAT registration.

The Prestige 13 AI Evo A1M is a versatile and intelligent choice for professionals seeking to maximise productivity in the AI era. Available in Pure White and Stellar Gray. Visit MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1M – The Essence Of Elite.

Modern 14 - C13M – Live in Everyday Passion

Discover the Modern 14 C13M, a sleek and powerful laptop designed to boost both work and play. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, it handles tasks effortlessly, enhancing your daily productivity.

Available in Beige Rose, Urban Silver, and Classic Black, the Modern 14 C13M reflects your personal style. It features a vibrant display inspired by French artist Lorraine Sorlet, adding a touch of artistry to your workspace.

The laptop's enlarged touchpad, 180° lay-flat capability, and Flip-n-Share function ensure efficient and intuitive use. Weighing just 1.4 kg, it’s ultra-portable for on-the-go convenience. With essential ports like USB-A, USB-C, microSD, and HDMI™, you can stay connected and charged wherever you are.

Stylish, powerful, and designed for mobility, the Modern 14 C13M is your perfect companion for productivity and style. Visit: MSI Modern 14 C13M – Live in everyday passion.

Creator 16 AI Studio - A1V - Infinite Creativity with AI

The Creator 16 AI Studio - A1V is engineered for professional creators seeking unmatched performance and portability. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 185H and equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU, this laptop offers cutting-edge processing and graphics for superior creative workflows.

Crafted with a Magnesium-Aluminum alloy chassis, it's lightweight yet durable, and features a stunning 16" 4K MiniLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals. The laptop integrates MSI’s AI Engine and AI Artist for smarter performance tuning and enhanced image creation directly on your device. With advanced cooling through Cooler Boost 5 and a 99.9Whr long-lasting battery, the Creator 16 AI Studio - A1V supports intense sessions without thermal throttling. It also includes a range of connectivity options and the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology for fast data transfer. This powerful and versatile tool is perfect for creators who need top-notch performance and flexibility to bring their ideas to life. Visit: MSI Creator 16 AI Studio -A1V – Infinite Creativity with AI Thin A15 B7V - Deftly I Play The Thin A15 B7V is your gateway to epic gaming adventures. With its sleek, cosmos grey chassis, this laptop combines stunning aesthetics with powerful performance. Equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 7735HS processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU, it delivers blazing speeds and lifelike graphics thanks to DLSS 3 and full ray tracing. The 15.6" Full HD display features a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth, high-speed visuals. Enhanced with MSI Matrix Display technology, it supports multiple screens for an immersive gaming experience. The laptop's Wi-Fi 6E ensures rapid and reliable connectivity, while Cooler Boost technology keeps things cool and quiet under load. With its ultra-thin profile and lightweight design, the Thin A15 B7V is perfect for gaming on the go. Enjoy a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and discover a world of new games with ease. This is gaming performance redefined for the next generation. Visit Thin A15 B7V – Deftly I Play (msi.com). "At MSI, we understand the importance of reliable and high-performance technology in today’s educational landscape. Our Back-to-School promotion is designed to provide students and teachers with the tools they need to succeed, whether it's for classroom learning or remote education," said Mudit Nigam, GCC marketing manager for MSI Laptops. The BTS promotion also includes additional benefits such as extended warranty options, free accessories, and exclusive software packages to enhance the overall user experience. Students and teachers can take advantage of these offers by visiting any of MSI’s authorised partners or shopping online through their respective websites. Valid ID proof such as a student ID or teacher ID must be presented to claim the discount.

