Moscow Interior and Design Week kicked off with design stars, new business horizons and unique entertainment programme

On May 16, the IV Moscow Interior and Design Week opened at the Manege exhibition space. The first day of the exhibition featured a show for professional audiences, presentations by global design experts, and pitches for promising projects, with huge crowds queueing at the Manege entrance.

This year, the exhibition kicked off with a brand-new event format: an exclusive show for design industry professionals. During the event, company representatives and individual entrepreneurs had the opportunity to explore new offers from manufacturers, exchange contacts, and sign cooperation agreements in a relaxed setting.

By the end of the private show, other visitors had formed long lines outside the Manege, eagerly anticipating the public opening of the exhibition. From 3:00 pm onwards, the Moscow Interior and Design Week exhibition space buzzed with attendees and lively discussions about new products.

This year's business programme was enriched by the presence of the world's leading experts. Kavita Choudary, ranked by Do-school (Germany) among the world's top 25 designers, discussed the nuances of business within the creative sector, highlighted development vectors and resources, and explained how to expand your brand through important social projects.

"I really loved Moscow, there is truly unique architecture here, I've wanted to come to Russia for a long time. The exhibition showcased unique solutions from Russian designers, offering fascinating insights into the evolution of design thought. We have been working in Russia for many years. This market now ranks among our top 10 in terms of customer base, prompting us to establish a representative office here; our Samara store has been open for five years now. We are looking forward to collaborating with local galleries and designers," said Choudary. Exhibition session contributors also included architects involved in today's most ambitious projects. Tariq Khayyat, former head of Zaha Hadid Architects' Middle East division and founder of Tariq Khayyat Design Partners (TKDP), shared insights into his most ambitious projects. The latest urban design trends were presented by Hussein Bakri, chief architect of Akon City, whose vision is to create a futuristic city in Senegal modeled after Wakanda. For Russian manufacturers, the highlight of the exhibition's first day was the arrival of international buyers and a B2B session with importers from India. Sunil Dhami, counsellor for International Relations at the Trade Development Council of India, emphasised the event's importance for Indian manufacturers and offered to work together with Russian colleagues: "India is the most densely populated country in the world, and this, of course, is a big plus for entrepreneurs. High demand opens numerous opportunities for business growth in India. I invite Russian furniture manufacturers to participate in Indian clusters." The business program's participants also included prominent Russian experts and promising young designers. One of the sessions was dedicated to presenting object, industrial, and interior design projects, highlighting ambitious initiatives by emerging designers. The session was moderated by Vera Zhazhina, graduate of Politecnico di Milano, designer, and programme director of Moscow Interior and Design Week. In turn, Moscow Design Museum director Alexandra Sankova oversaw a session titled 'Cultural Code'. There, experts discussed how to preserve the traditional Russian elements in modern design, and how to combine historical heritage and innovative ideas when advancing traditional Russian design.

Over the four days of the exhibition, visitors were able to experience a diverse business program, product booths from hundreds of manufacturers, where they were able to purchase any item they like, an immersive show, a crash test zone, unique art objects, and much more.