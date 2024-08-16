Midea Launches IcyBlast Split Air Conditioner to Beat the Sweltering Heat in the Middle East
Midea has launched IcyBlast split air conditioner to stave off the blazing summer heat in the Middle East.
Due to the constant heatwaves the besiges the region, the Midea IcyBlast is specially designed to cool the room quickly to provide immediate relief from the sweltering heat. With a high cooling capacity, large condenser, and powerful air delivery systems, the Midea IcyBlast can lower the room's temperature by 6°C in 10 minutes, and from 35°C to 25°C in just 20 minutes. Its air delivery system is also designed to evenly distribute cool air throughout the space to ensure comfort no matter where the user is.
Hardware aside, a critical component to the IcyBlast's efficiency so its intelligence energy management. Equipped with a cloud-connected AI precision control algorithm, the IcyBlast can automatically adjust its performance based on variables such as current temperature, humidity, time of day, seasonal weather data, and much more to maximize energy savings and comfort.
This method is superior to the Proportional-Integral-Derivative (PID) controller commonly used in traditional air conditioners. Unlike reactive PID controllers, Midea's AI-based controller predictively adjusts the air conditioner’s performance using a far greater volume of data. The result is far more precise temperature controls and better energy savings.
Additionally, with advanced sensors such as human presence detection and location sensing, the IcyBlast can automatically lower or increase its output when the user leaves or enters the room.
Its energy-saving benefits can be viewed through the Midea SmartHome app's Energy Consumption Monitor. In addition to offering energy usage reports, the Midea SmartHome app also provides a centralized management dashboard for the user to configure the behavior of the air conditioner.
Air conditioners aside, Midea also incorporates smart energy saving features across its appliance categories such as ovens, laundry machines and more, to conserve not just electricity, but other resources, such as water.
Air conditioning continues to be a hotly debated topic in the Middle East. With both people and the environment at stake, products offered in the region must cater to both. While there is still much to be done, smart energy-saving features represent solid incremental steps toward improving the efficiency of an essential appliances marked by high energy consumption.