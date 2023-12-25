MetaSoilVerse shines at iconic Finance Expo 2023, reveals parcel surprise, and secures award

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 3:06 PM

An innovative platform boosted Dubai's Iconic Finance Expo into the future, attracting people and leaving them craving more of the limitless possibilities of the virtual world.

Celebrating the event's historic success, the MetaSoilVerse team announced, "2nd Phase NFT Parcel Launch on OKX Platform Soon."

Get ready to travel into the metaverse! The futuristic vision of MetaSoilVerse took over Dubai this week at the prestigious Iconic Finance Expo, leaving a path of excited crowds and high-level enthusiasm. At the expo, the team provided an immersive experience with VR headsets, allowing people to explore the Prime Plaza firsthand. Moreover, MetaSoilVerse received the distinguished The Global Virtual Trade Center Excellence Award at the Expo, adding another feather to its cap.

The MetaSoilVerse booth buzzed with the energy of a community eager to explore the boundless possibilities of a virtual world. Participants enthusiastically interacted with the team, exploring the in-depth aspects of the Metaverse platform and getting involved in the immersive experience.

The MetaSoilVerse social media competition got everyone excited. People who wanted to explore digital stuff shared creative posts about their ideas for the metaverse. It was a lot of fun, and the excitement went through the roof when they announced the lucky winners.

The grand prize, a cutting-edge VR headset, went to the contestant who captivated the online world with their post, gaining the most views and shares. The event's theme—a vibrant ecosystem fueled by collaboration, innovation, and boundless optimism—was perfectly merged into this exciting moment.

Satish Kumar, CEO of MetaSoilVerse, expressed his deep joy, stating: "After witnessing the energy and enthusiasm at the Iconic Finance Expo, we confirmed our belief in the transformative power of the metaverse. The passion in the eyes of our community members sparks our ambition to build a truly extraordinary virtual world."

Speaking of the next chapter, MetaSoilverse dropped a thrilling announcement: "We're delighted to share the second phase of our NFT launch on the OKX platform soon! It's the perfect opportunity for people to secure their piece of the metaverse and join us on this incredible journey."

MetaSoilverse's powerful show at the Iconic Finance Expo is a sign of the ever-growing momentum of the metaverse revolution. With an engaged community, a dedicated team, and a roadmap packed with future-defining features, MetaSoilVerse is ready to redefine the way we interact, build, and experience the world—both real and virtual.

