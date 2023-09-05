MERED announces entry into UAE market

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 5:03 PM

MERED, an international real estate developer, has announced its official launch in the UAE, choosing Dubai, one of the fastest growing cities in the world, to be its home for designing and developing exclusive destinations. With a carefully selected team of world-class industry experts, artisans and accomplished craftsmen, MERED is committed to pushing real estate boundaries in the country. The company focuses on developing opulent places that enrich people’s lives and stand the test of time in terms of their values and exceptional building quality.

United by the idea of offering a unique blend of human-centric experiences, care for the environment, the latest technology and love for design and architecture, MERED’s projects aim to transform each real estate asset into an exquisite collection piece cherished by buyers across the generations.

The ultra-luxury real estate sector in Dubai is in a second boom this year, not only flourishing but also establishing unprecedented records on a global scale. According to the Dubai Land Department, H1 of this year saw apartment sales more than double to a growth of 63 per cent year on year over 2022 with a total of 46,166 apartments being sold at a value of Dh92.5 billion. The five most expensive apartments sold in this period range from Dh78 million to Dh410 million, with the Dubai Marina area continuing to feature in the list. The prices of super luxury apartments continue to increase quarter on quarter, with Q1 2023's fifth most expensive apartment coming in at 65 million, vs Q2's 78 million apartment sale.

Along with the launch of the brand, MERED is set to announce its flagship project in Dubai Internet City— the region's leading technological hub and a vibrant area seamlessly connected to Dubai's major attractions, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates and the inviting Jumeirah beaches. The new MERED development boasts world-class architecture and amenities that truly reflect the company's visionary approach to the city. The iconic architecture is developed by Pininfarina, a legendary name in design and architecture. Starting in the automotive world over 90 years ago and collaborating with some of the world's legendary car brands, including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, and others, the Pininfarina brand has evolved into a sought-after architecture and lifestyle design house. Today, it stands as a global standard-bearer of Italian design aesthetics.

Its architectural portfolio includes award-winning projects in Brazil and elegant and innovative developments in Spain, Singapore, Florida, Washington, and other places. The upcoming MERED project promises to harmoniously merge technology and beauty to create a breathtaking development that will positively impact the growing cosmopolitan hub of Dubai. MERED's attention to detail, commitment to quality, and collaboration with an international team of industry experts will shape this new architectural icon in Dubai's skyline. More details will be announced soon.

Ramil Guliev, CEO of MERED, emphasises, "We are thrilled to mark the launch of MERED in the UAE, a region renowned for its forward-thinking, innovation and grandeur as well as its focus on becoming a global real estate icon. We take great pride in our commitment to building excellence and creating unparalleled living experiences, which is why we formed our team after a relentless search for the world’s best construction, design and development experts. The UAE has earned its reputation as a welcoming world-class destination, and we are excited to contribute to its growth and prestige by introducing our highly crafted real estate developments. Our projects are not just buildings; they are unique places designed around the aspirations and needs of our discerning customers, reflecting our genuine care about the long-lasting impact on the community and the city."

“As we embark on this journey, MERED envisions exponential growth, driven by our unwavering dedication to our customers and to the vision of Dubai. With our team’s focus and history in delivering beyond expectations, we aim to reshape the country’s luxury real estate landscape and leave a lasting legacy of extraordinary living experiences,” added Guliev.

The company's vision of developing an extensive portfolio of ultra-high-end residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments sits in line with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which will see the emirate continue its global rise.

For more information on the brand, please visit – https://mered.ae/.