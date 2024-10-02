Meralda Jewels set to debut in UAE with flagship store in Meena Bazar, Bur Dubai

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:24 PM

Meralda Jewels, a prestigious name in Indian jewellery, proudly announces its expansion into the UAE market with the grand opening of its flagship store in Meena Bazar, Bur Dubai, on October 5, 2024, at 12:00pm. This momentous occasion will be honoured by the presence of Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group International, who will inaugurate the store, marking a significant milestone in Meralda’s global growth journey.

Renowned for showcasing the finest in Indian craftsmanship, Meralda Jewels will present an exquisite array of gold, diamonds, gemstones, Polki, and platinum creations. From everyday essentials to bespoke masterpieces, the brand offers a diverse collection that caters to various tastes and occasions. Each piece embodies a harmonious blend of timeless tradition and modern elegance, ensuring that customers receive both beauty and value at accessible prices.

"We are thrilled to bring Meralda Jewels to the UAE. Our vision is to offer jewellery that not only reflects Indian heritage but also resonates with the modern tastes of our discerning customers,” said Jaseel Edathil, managing director of Meralda Jewels. "Our expansion plan will allow us to make Meralda Jewels accessible to a wider audience, ensuring they experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship we are celebrated for."

The flagship launch in Meena Bazar signals just the beginning of Meralda Jewels’ ambitious expansion across the UAE. The brand will soon open additional outlets at Barsha Lulu Hypermarket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, making it even more convenient for customers across the Emirates to explore and enjoy its exclusive collections. Adding star power to this exciting launch, Indian actress Mrunal Thakur has been named the brand ambassador of Meralda Jewels, further enhancing its connection with a global audience. With a reputation for superior craftsmanship and timeless creations, Meralda Jewels seamlessly blends traditional Indian motifs with contemporary aesthetics. Every piece is designed not only to be a striking personal statement but also a lasting investment, captivating jewellery connoisseurs worldwide.

For more information, visit www.meraldajewels.com or call 04 266 5304