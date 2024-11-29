MENA’s Education Community recognised for excellence at #EvolveByMeritto

Meritto successfully hosted the much-anticipated MENA Chapter of #EvolveByMeritto on November 28, at The H Dubai, UAE. The exclusive, invite-only event brought together over 200 education leaders and professionals creating a vibrant platform to explore strategies and share insights that address the evolving landscape of education in the region.

The agenda opened with insights into Dubai’s growing stature as a global education hub, driven by its multicultural society, advanced infrastructure, and progressive initiatives like the E33 strategy, which emphasises innovation, personalised learning, and global connectivity. Further highlights included an engaging panel discussion on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on education systems and a fireside chat featuring the Executive Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, which decoded the strategies behind globally ranked educational organizations. The agenda also delved into critical topics such as innovative recruitment strategies, the future of foreign branch campuses in the Middle East, and the role of the UAE in shaping regional and global education.

A highlight of the event was the prestigious MENA Education Excellence Awards, which celebrated remarkable contributions to the education sector across individual and organisational categories. Among the honorees, Amina Abdulrahim, executive director of ICT & IT Security at the American University of Sharjah, was recognised for Technology Leadership Excellence, while Wael Ali, manager of the Counseling Office at American University In The Emirates, received the award for Student Success Excellence. Wafa Waheed, head of admissions, Recruitment, and Marketing at Walsh College, was celebrated for her achievements in Outreach Excellence in Student Engagement. Krishna Kumar C Negade, head of recruitment and external engagement at De Montfort University was honoured for Admissions Strategy Excellence, and Nahid Afshan of BITS Pilani (Dubai Campus) received the award for Marketing Strategy Excellence in Enrollment.

In the educational organizational categories, Ajman University earned recognition for Industry-Academia Partnership Excellence. Westford Group was awarded International Campus Leadership Excellence, and the University of Dubai was honoured for AI in Education Excellence. Furthermore, Futures Abroad was celebrated for Student Experience Excellence in Enrollment.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Naveen Goyal, founder and CEO of NoPaperForms, shared: "At Meritto, we’re committed to building not just solutions but communities. #EvolveByMeritto is about bringing together education leaders to exchange ideas, explore innovative solutions, and inspire one another to create meaningful change. The overwhelming participation in this chapter reaffirms the need for platforms like this, where dialogue and collaboration can pave the way for a more resilient and future-focused education system." Shahbaz Siddiqui, director of International Business at Meritto, added: "The discussions, insights, and connections made today will undoubtedly influence the trajectory of education in the Middle East and beyond. We are proud to support the visionaries driving this transformation." As a global leader in purpose-built solutions for student recruitment and enrollment, Meritto– a flagship product of NoPaperForms, continues to empower institutions with the tools and strategies necessary to excel in a competitive and complex environment. Through events like #EvolveByMeritto, the company reinforces its mission to shape the future of education by fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

