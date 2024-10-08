Melodica marks 11th anniversary with a grand showcase of music and dance

The academy is offering up to 20 per cent off on music and dance classes to celebrate this special milestone

Melodica Music Academy, the largest music and dance Academy in the GCC, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a grand employee gala, uniting staff from its 25 branches and head office. Established in 2013 by renowned pop star Afshin, Melodica has grown from a small office to a major force in the region’s educational landscape, boasting over 50,000 students and more than 1,000 employees.

As a gesture of appreciation for its employees' dedication and hard work, the academy will host the celebration at a prestigious venue in Dubai. The evening promises to be full of entertainment, featuring live music performances, captivating dance routines, and interactive activities. Employees will have the opportunity to network with colleagues from across branches and departments, strengthening the bonds of unity and collaboration within the Melodica community.

Over the past 11 years, Melodica has become a leading institution for music and dance education in the UAE. With a wide-ranging curriculum covering various music and dance disciplines, the academy offers students a nurturing environment to explore their creativity and develop their skills. Throughout its journey, Melodica has celebrated the achievements of countless students and staff, recognizing their exceptional talent and commitment.

To mark this special milestone, the academy is offering up to 20 per cent off on music and dance classes. The discounted music lessons include piano, guitar, violin, drums, vocals, saxophone, and keyboard, while students can also enjoy unlimited classes in Ballet and Hip Hop.

Beyond its educational offerings, Melodica also operates a flourishing music store, providing a comprehensive selection of instruments and accessories for both beginners and seasoned musicians.

A highlight of the anniversary gala will be an awards ceremony to honor employees who have made outstanding contributions. Awards will be given in categories such as Excellence in Teaching, Exceptional Customer Service, Innovation, and Teamwork, recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in their roles.

"Our employees are the backbone of Melodica, and their unwavering commitment to our students and the community is truly inspiring," said Afshin, founder and CEO of Melodica. "This anniversary celebration is our way of showing gratitude for their hard work and dedication."

As Melodica celebrates 11 years of success, it remains a pioneer in music and dance education in the UAE. With a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and community, the academy is committed to inspiring and empowering future generations of musicians and dancers.