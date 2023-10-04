Meet Global MICE Congress 2023: Moscow to host international business tourism event

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:10 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:11 PM

The international business tourism landscape is set to receive a significant boost as the Meet Global MICE Congress 2023 prepares to take centre stage in Moscow on October 6. This expansive event, dedicated to the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector, is slated to draw hospitality professionals, event organisers, and industry stakeholders from 14 countries, including prominent players from India, China, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The Meet Global MICE Congress is poised to emerge as a pivotal platform within the MICE industry, fostering a dynamic dialogue between Moscow and foreign MICE companies. One of its primary objectives is to showcase Moscow as an alluring destination for a wide spectrum of successful business events, spanning various scales.

According to the Moscow City Tourism Committee, the congress has crafted an extensive programme to captivate its attendees. This programme comprises a diverse array of seminars, discussions, and workshops, where industry experts will share insights on corporate event organization and strategies for harnessing the MICE potential of cities.

In recent years, Moscow has solidified its status as a magnet for business events, hosting over 5,000 such occasions annually, including international exhibitions, forums, congresses, and conferences. Impressively, the city attracted approximately 3.6 million business visitors in the past year alone. The resurgence of tourist footfall in Moscow post-pandemic has been remarkable, with 7.1 million tourists flocking to the capital during the summer, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase. Notably, the allure of Moscow for business travellers has also surged, with a 10 per cent spike in the number of corporate visitors from the Asia-Pacific region in the first half of the year.

Moscow's ever-evolving infrastructure is well-equipped to accommodate industry events of varying sizes and complexities, further enhancing its appeal as a global business tourism hub.