Meaningful strategies to amplify Emirati representation in private sector: Al Rostmani Group

The reputable job fair 'Ru'ya 2023', served as a collaborative platform for government and industry leaders, such as Al Rostamani Group, to discuss meaningful strategies to amplify Emirati representation in the private sector.
The 'Ru'ya 2023 – Careers UAE Redefined', a 3-day event which concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre September 21, highlighted an array of career possibilities, attracting a diverse audience, from high school diploma holders to specialised professionals, underlining the depth and breadth of opportunities available to Emiratis in the modern workforce.
The 22nd Ru'ya fair featured more than 100 organisations offering opportunities to job seekers in both the public and private sectors. More than 15,000 Emirati job hunters are expected to attend the 3-day career fair, according to the organisers.
Govt support to private sector
Al Rostamani Group had a major presence at the show and as the leading business conglomerate put forward a compelling case for the importance of integrating Emiratis into the private sector.
Senior government leaders driving the government's Emiratisation strategy, such as Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai (TEC), and Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, visited the Al Rostamani Group stand.
There, Abdul Rahman Saqr, leading the Human Capital team, provided an in-depth overview of their strategic approach and hiring process for Emirati nationals. Al Rostamani team expressed their gratitude for the leaders' personal support and the governmental endorsement of encouraging Emirati talent to engage in the private sector.
"Our participation at Ruya Careers 2023 is an integral part of our workforce planning strategy and a serious commitment to providing strong opportunities to the Emirati workforce," commented Abdulrahman Saqr, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at Al Rostamani Group.
Emirati Nationals make up 12 per cent of Al Rostamani Group's skilled workforce. The group fully supports the UAE government's Emiratisation plan and anticipates that it will significantly enrich the country's private sector, creating a uniquely skilled and diverse talent pool.
“We seek candidates who resonate with our cultural ethos and meet the technical prerequisites of the roles. As a diversified group with over six decades of legacy in the Emirates, we anticipate our recruits to align with our vision for sustainable growth and nation development,” he continued.
Efficient interview methods
Al Rostamani Group showcased its streamlined on-stand interview techniques, blending technology with a personal touch. Candidates pre-registered through their online portal, guaranteeing an integrated experience on-site.
Upon arrival, Emirati personnel from the group’s various companies greeted them. Initial screenings took place, followed by interactions with the recruitment team and then the hiring managers present on-site. This efficient method ensured hundreds of interviews, with several attendees receiving job offers on the spot.
The UAE government is boosting the number of citizens working in the private sector through Emiratisation programme, which career fairs proving a key platform to bring jobseekers and employers together.
