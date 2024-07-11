McDonald's UAE brings anime fans' favourite fictional restaurant to life

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 5:24 PM

For years, anime fans have been making McDonald’s-inspired 'WcDonald’s' restaurants a part of anime’s most memorable movies and shows. Now, in collaboration with some of the biggest names in anime, WcDonald's will make the move from fiction to real life. McDonald’s UAE is building on its fans vision and imagination by unleashing the WcDonald’s universe across its restaurants and app, with a special sauce, manga-inspired packaging, episodic shorts and so much more.

"Anime continues to grow as a hugely popular genre in today’s culture, and we’re thrilled to be sharing this new experience with fans across the UAE. After years of watching WcDonald’s on screen, it’s exciting to see it come to life in our restaurants," says Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE.

He added: "The WcDonald's universe is a credit to Anime artists and fans across the world, and it’s been fascinating to see the impressive creativity from our partners on this project. We constantly strive to bring exciting ideas into our restaurants that align to our customers interests, and we look forward to welcoming people across the UAE into the world of WcDonald's!"

A Sauce that Packs a Punch

Fans can animate their taste buds with our savoury Chili WcDonald’s Sauce, available for a limited time. The unique combination of ginger, garlic and soy with a slight heat from chili flakes packs an energetic blast of flavour in every bite. Mirroring the bold, dynamic spirit of your favourite anime heroes, the sauce pairs perfectly with an order of 9-piece 'WcNuggets' (our fan-favourite Chicken McNuggets) or on the side of any of your go-to menu items.

For those wanting an extra kick, the McDonald’s UAE Spicy Chicken McNuggets are also back on the menu for a limited time, along with the 20-piece McNuggets offering.

Manga Packaging and More from Acky Bright

McDonald’s have teamed up with iconic Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright to design custom WcDonald’s packaging that will take you deeper into the world of WcDonald’s with every meal. For a limited time, fans will receive manga-inspired packaging featuring WcDonald’s Crew characters, sketched by Acky himself.

"I had a great time partnering with McDonald’s to help make WcDonald’s a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand,” said Acky Bright. “From the details of the diverse Crew characters tothe manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald’s for people around the world." The First-Ever Official WcDonald’s Anime Legendary animation house studio pierrot have also played a part in bringing WcDonald’s to life, as they produced the first official WcDonald’s anime. Four episodic shorts will take fans into the flavourful world of WcDonald’s, where a story about the WcDonald’s Sauce and WcNuggets unfold each week. A fresh short will drop in tandem with new manga on the McDonald’s App until July 29. Upon watching each episode, viewers will unlock an exclusive deals on the App including 2x rewards points on all Spicy Chicken McNuggets orders, large fries for Dh5 only, two chicken burger for Dh10 and so much more. The limited time offering of WcDonald's packaging, Savory Chilly Sauce and Spicy Chicken McNuggets is now available at all McDonald’s UAE restaurants until July 29.

