Mastercard and Warply collaborate to fuel digital transformation across MENA

Areas of collaboration include coalition schemes, personalised card offers, cross-country reward programmes, and marketplaces

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 6:45 PM

Warply, a leading fintech innovator, growing fast in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry. This strategic alliance builds on their existing relationship in various parts of the world via Start Path, Mastercard's award-winning global fintech enablement programme.

The collaboration is set to fuel digital transformation across diverse sectors and key markets in the MENA region, including Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Pakistan. Under the terms of the MoU, the industry leaders will co-create innovative solutions tailored for government entities, large merchants, and banks.

In line with the ambitions of the two parties to meet the wide-ranging needs of merchants, the collaboration will introduce attractive card-linked offers and provide seamless redemption experiences over point-of-sale (POS) and ePOS systems.

J K Khalil, cluster general manager — MENA East at Mastercard, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Warply, a company that shares our vision for a connected, inclusive future and understands the unique demands and opportunities of the MENA market. Warply’s success speaks to the power of Mastercard’s award-winning Start Path program, and we look forward to deepening our relationship as we further fuel digital transformation across the markets we serve.”

Speaking on the occasion, John Doxaras, CEO, Warply, said: "This collaboration with Mastercard isn't just another partnership; it's a testament to our vision of a more integrated and digitally inclusive MENA region. Together, we can accelerate the delivery of unmatched value to consumers, merchants, and issuers."

Marking a new chapter in the realm of fintech innovation, this collaboration between Warply and Mastercard underscores the commitment of the two organisations to building a robust digital ecosystem in the MENA region.